When Suzanne Sloane ran for the Scott District school board seat in 2015, she did it for her community and for her children -- two boys, aged 16 and 18.
Those same reasons hold true as she campaigns for re-election in November. But this time, she’s also doing it for herself. Sloane said she has really enjoyed getting to know and working with employees in the administration offices. As an active parent, she said, she already knew and respected a lot of the educators but meeting the behind-the-scenes staff has been eye-opening. “The amount of time they spend is impressive. They are really doing the hard work. They are excited about doing their best for the kids.”
She said, “I want to keep working with these people.”
Sloane is chairman of the school board and sits on the finance and personnel committees. She said, “School board members can’t be experts on everything. Any time I have questions – and I have hundreds of questions – there is an expert there to answer them.”
Sloane also feels she wants to finish the job she started. “I want to see the middle school project completed; I want to see security officers in all the schools (all but two of Fauquier’s 20 schools will have an SRO or SSO when school starts in the fall); I want to see the energy savings we’ve been working toward.
“It’s like a book,” she said. “You want to see the ending of the story.”
Sloane was an elementary school teacher for 11 years before becoming Virginia Virtual Academy’s head of school for K12 in 2001. Sloane describes K12 as “the commonwealth’s only full-time public school online.” VAVA, headquartered in Herndon, provides a tuition-free public education for kindergarten to 11th-grade students who choose that option, in King and Queen County Public Schools, the Patrick County Public Schools and the Richmond City Public Schools.
Another favorite part of her school board job, said Sloane, is when students attend school board meetings to tell members what they need. One student, she said, sought permission to fill a wall at Kettle Run High School with positive messages. Another suggested creating a leadership club. Recently, a group of students asked to form an anti-vaping group. “Vaping has become huge,” Sloane said.
Sloane lists her school board achievements as well as some disappointments. On the plus side, she said, were the salary raises the school board and board of supervisors worked together to achieve. She cited the progress that was made on salary compression for teachers. The problem comes, she said, when teachers who have been in the system 10, 11 or 12 years get paid the same as first-year teachers. “We did a study on compression and asked the consultant, ‘How much would it cost to fix?’”
Sloane said her favorite meeting was when the board sat down with supervisors and brought teacher salaries up to 90 percent of salaries of school districts in the same market. Sloane clarified, “The raises were in teachers’ May 31 paychecks. Because of the effort to correct inequities caused by compression, some teachers got a 1.2 percent raise, some got a 14 percent raise.”
Sloane said that teachers and assistant principals’ salaries were adjusted this year. “Next year, we want to do the same for all other employees.”
Sloane talks about another initiative that put a few more dollars into teachers’ pockets. In an effort to reward teachers who reached certain milestones – every five years of service – for years, teachers had been given a pin to wear on their badge. “Now, instead of a pin, we give them a check to say, ‘thank you,’” said Sloane. “We wanted to say, ‘We value you,’ and are committed to doing that going forward. It has been appreciated.”
Of course, there have been disappointments as well. Sloane said that a 45-member committee worked for months to develop a middle school plan. Only after a decision was made to build on land adjacent to Taylor Middle School was it revealed that the school was on a flood plain and nothing could be built there. “We had to start all over” with a new, smaller committee, she said.
Renovations on Cedar Lee Middle School are moving forward, but the decision on what to do with Taylor Middle and Warrenton Middle has not been finalized. “It will be at least three years before that project is done,” Sloane said.
The Scott District race
Sloane will be on the ballot in November against Scott District candidates Mike Hammond and Shelly Norden. Hammond is a project manager at Forcepoint in Herndon, a cybersecurity company that works with U.S. and foreign governments and the military.
Norden teaches English and journalism at Kettle Run High School. She has been a teacher in the district for 18 years.
Sloane said she’d love to be involved in a debate for the school board seat. “We did that during the 2015 election, and I thought it was great.”
Sloane opined that a debate might help clear up some misunderstandings that are circulating. She said that one of the criticisms she has heard is that teachers’ free periods are being taken away because the school division doesn’t have enough substitute teachers.
While Sloane says it is true that substitutes are in short supply, she maintains that there is a policy in place when a teacher is asked to cover another class. “When the principal comes to you to ask for help, teachers have three choices: They can say no; they can say yes but can request a stipend for giving up their free period; or they can say yes. Most teachers are OK with it. There is a clear policy. It’s possible that the policy has not been well communicated.”
Debate or no debate, Sloane said she will continue to knock on doors and reach out to voters. She is proud of what she’s accomplished, but acknowledges, “There’s more I can do.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(1) comment
Wait ....... the school board tied up tax payers time in meetings or possibly other resources and then agreed to build a school on a piece of dirt before making sure the piece of dirt could accept a building?
Why does that seem backwards?
