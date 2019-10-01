Two girls under the age of 18 reported contact with a suspicious man while walking to a bus stop in Bealeton this morning. The incident occurred about 7:30 a.m. on Village Center Drive near Aspen Way, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
He said that the girls were reportedly approached as they arrived at their bus stop by a heavyset black man driving an older-model, gold-colored sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala. The vehicle came from the direction of the parking lot at Bealeton Village Center and drove over to the girls on Village Center Drive, Hartman reported. The driver asked the girls a few questions and then drove back to the shopping center parking lot.
A short time later, Hartman said, the vehicle and driver approached them again at the bus stop and began asking sexually explicit questions. The driver then drove away and was last seen turning north on U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) from Village Center Drive.
The incident was reported to school staff when the students arrived at school. School staff immediately notified law enforcement.
Hartman said the suspect was described as having ear-length hair in dreadlocks; he was wearing a blue shirt and had a deep voice, the girls reported.
Anyone who may have seen this suspect and/or vehicle or anyone with information about his incident is encouraged to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.
(0) comments
