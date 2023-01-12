A potentially suspicious incident involving children waiting at a bus stop near Morrisville Wednesday morning turned out to be Good Samaritans trying to find the owner of a lost dog, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office reported. No harm done.
The Fauquier County School Division sent a notice to parents Wednesday morning saying several students waiting at a bus stop off Elk Run Road reported “concerning questions” from two men who pulled up in a white van. The children reported the men to adults at their school. School administrators, in turn, contacted parents and the sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies immediately began investigating.
The incident was quickly resolved. The two men had found a loose dog and were looking for its owner, said Jeffrey Long, public information officer for the sheriff’s department. The men asked the kids at the bus stop whether they knew where the dog’s owner lived.
“I think most often what happens when everyone works together and does the right thing is it works out,” Long said. “We are happy to report the community is still safe.”
Long did not know if the dog had yet been reunited with its owner.
