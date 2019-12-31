The second suspect wanted in connection with the Dec. 26 double shooting at a Manassas-area Denny's restaurant is in police custody, according to Prince William County police.
Ryan Thomas Walker, 22, of Chantilly, was apprehended at the home of an acquaintance in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, on Sunday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Prince William County police announced in a Twitter post just before 3 p.m. Sunday.
Walker's arrest comes about three hours after police announced the arrest late Sunday morning of Jordan Anderson, 22, of Manassas.
Anderson was charged with one count of murder, one count of malicious wounding, and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with Ozgur's death, according to First Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Ozgur, a father of two, was working as a Door Dash delivery man and was picking up a to-go order at the Denny’s restaurant, located at 8201 Sudley Road, in Manassas, when he was struck over the head by one masked assailant and shot by the other, resulting in his death.
Police have been actively searching for both suspects since the shootings occurred between 2 and 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Detectives identified Anderson as the alleged shooter based on forensic evidence collected at the scene, Perok said in a news release.
Police located Anderson in Fairfax County Sunday and took him into custody, Perok said.
Police have not yet released details about how Walker was found and taken into custody.
A 34-year-old Rixeyville man was also shot and injured by the suspects. Police say the man, whom they have not identified, was dining at the Denny's restaurant with others when he was ordered to the ground by the armed suspects and shot during the incident.
There were no other injuries, and the suspects were in the restaurant for only a few minutes, police said.
