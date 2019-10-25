A traffic stop Thursday afternoon resulted in an arrest for LSD. The discovery was made during an on-going narcotics investigation, said Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Thursday, Oct. 24, on Dumfries Road. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed suspected LSD, said Hartman.
The male driver, who is under the age of 18, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance (LSD). A detention order was issued and the youth was taken to a regional juvenile detention facility, Hartman said.
