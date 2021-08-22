You have permission to edit this article.
Suspect who allegedly sprayed a fire extinguisher at Main Street diners is arrested

Warrenton diners sprayed with fire extinguisher

Someone sprayed a fire extinguisher at diners from the window of a truck the evening of Aug. 17, according to a Warrenton Police Department spokesperson.

 Courtesy of the Warrenton Police Department

On Aug. 17, a vehicle drove down Main Street in Warrenton and sprayed several people with a fire extinguisher as they sat in the parklets at the entrance to First Street and in front of the Warrenton Town Hall, according to a release from the Warrenton Police Department. The vehicle has been identified and a suspect has been charged.

The suspect is a juvenile so has not been named. The Fauquier County resident has been charged with assault and battery, said the press release. It added that there were no injuries from the incident.

“We want to thank the public for their assistance in helping to identify the vehicle involved in this incident,” the release said.

Someone posted on the Fauquier Community Facebook page on Aug. 19: “Tonight while dining at Denim and Pearls, a truck went down Main Street and intentionally seemed to spew a yellow cloud of smoke/dust over us -- which left a residue on our food, drink and table.

“We called Warrenton Police Department dispatch on the non-emergency line to report. I don't know what the smoke was but can say it was visible/left a coating and I was left with a taste of it. (ie - not just smoke...) For any cameras on Main Street (including the one at the town government building (old bank) -- I'd love for someone to review the footage between 5:30 and 6:30P p.m.

“And if you were the truck driver...really???”

The commenter added in response to a question from the Fauquier Times Sunday night, “There were people at the tables on either side of us who got sprayed too … we are very grateful to the WPD for their investigation!"

Tags

