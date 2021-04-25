You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of Remington man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Woodbridge woman has also been arrested and charged with murder

  • Updated
  • 0
martin anuar martinez

Martin Anuar Martinez is wanted in the homicide of Charles Bopp, III, of Remington.

 Fauquier County Sheriff's Office

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified a second suspect in the April 22 homicide of Charles Bopp III, 24, of Remington. Police say that Martin Anuar Martinez, 30, is wanted in the killing.

Martin Anuar Martinez

Martin Anuar Martinez

Police describe Martinez -- described as “armed and dangerous” -- as a white man, 5’9” tall and 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. 

According to court records, Martinez has been charged 31 times in Prince William County since 2008, for crimes ranging from abduction to robbery and drug possession. The list of offenses includes several charges involving firearms. Most recently, he was sentenced to 5 years in prison (1 year, 9 months suspended) in May of 2017 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and drug charges.

Jury Beatrice Guerra

Jury Beatrice Guerra

Another suspect in the homicide, Jury Beatrice Guerra, 28, of Woodbridge was arrested Saturday night in Prince William County and charged with felony murder and conspiracy to commit burglary. She is being held without bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.

Sgt. Steven Lewis of the FCSO said that deputies responded to a home on Freemans Ford Road a little after 5:30 p.m. on April 22 in response to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Bopp dead on the front lawn. Police say he died from gunshot wounds.

Lewis said that the police investigation found that "Bopp interrupted a daytime burglary in progress at his residence, and was subsequently shot and killed next to his vehicle upon his arrival. There is no indication that Bopp was targeted." 

The victim's father, Charles Bopp Jr., retired as a major from the sheriff's office this year after 16 years on the force.

The FCSO is seeking the public’s assistance. Anyone who may have information about the suspect, the homicide, or who saw any suspicious vehicles or activity in the area from 5 to 6 p.m. on April 22, is urged to call 540-422-8759. Callers may remain anonymous.

Fauquier detectives have received assistance from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the U.S. Marshal's Office, Prince William County Police and the City of Manassas Police Department.

wanted poster martin anuar martinez

Police are searching for Martin Anuar Martinez in an April 22 homicide in Remington.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2020

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..