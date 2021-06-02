Suspect in Warrenton burglary also charged in Bealeton break-in

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office detectives have charged Kevin Valle, 19, of Oxon Hill, Maryland in the May 14 burglary of the Cinco De Mayo convenience store on Remington Road in Bealeton. Valle was charged with burglary, petit larceny and destruction of property on June 1, according to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the FCSO.
On May 28, Valle was charged with destruction of property, conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary and grand larceny in a similar burglary of Drum & Strum Music on Main Street in Warrenton, according to Officer Chai Fuller of the Warrenton Police Department.
The Warrenton burglary happened the same day, around the same time. Ceasar’s Pizza in Bealeton was also broken into during the early morning hours on May 14, but Valle has not been charged in that crime so far. Lewis said at the time that nothing was taken from the Bealeton pizza restaurant.
Valle was also charged – along with another man – in a series of commercial burglaries in Loudoun County. Zakariah H. Sudi, 20, of Falls Church, Virginia and Valle have been charged with burglary, destruction of property and possession of a stolen firearm in May 18 burglaries at the Sterling Smoke and Vape Store and the Delhi Bazaar on Ice Rink Plaza in Ashburn. The two men were taken into custody after a foot pursuit by Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Sudi was also charged with obstruction of justice and Valle was charged additionally with providing false identification to law enforcement, according to a May 18 press release from the LCSO.
In all three Fauquier break-ins, suspects broke the glass front doors of the businesses with rocks. At Drum & Strum, a cash box, a banjo and a laptop were stolen; at Cinco De Mayo, the cash register was taken. Video footage of the Cinco De Mayo burglary show the suspects moving quickly in and out of the shop; less than a minute passed from the breaking of the door glass to the suspects fleeing the store.
Valle is being held with no bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
Lewis said that in investigating the three Fauquier burglaries and others like it in nearby counties, detectives worked with officers of the Warrenton Police Department, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Alexandria, Arlington, Leesburg, Fairfax, Falls Church, City of Manassas and Prince William police departments.
Similar burglaries reported in Prince William and Loudoun counties
On Friday, May 14, three similar commercial burglaries were reported in Prince William County -- at Comics and Gaming, Inc., at the Glass City Tobacco Store and the Nokesville Superette. Video surveillance at Glass City revealed that at approximately 2:40 a.m., two men used a large rock to shatter the front door to enter the business. The suspects are seen grabbing the cash registers and fleeing the area.
The Nokesville Superette investigation revealed that a rock was thrown through the glass door to force entry into the store sometime between 7 p.m. on May 13 and 7:40 a.m. on May 14. Cash registers were reported missing.
Five similar overnight burglaries were reported in Loudoun County, three of them during the early morning hours of May 10. According to a press release from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Purcellville Pharmacy, the Purcellville Cleaners and the Hamilton C Store were all forcibly entered in the early morning hours, between 4 and 5:30 a.m. In all three cases the stores’ glass doors were damaged to gain entry. In some of the cases cash was taken.
On Monday, May 17, at approximately 3:03 a.m, Leesburg Police Department officers were dispatched to a shopping center at 108 South Street SE for a glass break alarm. Officers noticed that the front glass door of a business was shattered. Several items in the business were disturbed and a small amount of cash was taken.
