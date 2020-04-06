Two separate incidents involving shots fired from cars were reported over the weekend. No one was injured, but one suspect is in custody.
Deputies responded to a reported shooting at 11:16 p.m. Friday on the 9300 block of Cliff Mills Road in Warrenton, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. The victim had called 911 and said that the driver of a small silver car -- described as a “skinny white male” -- had shot at and destroyed the rear window of the caller’s truck. A Virginia State Police trooper responding to assist located the suspect and found his vehicle crashed near the scene, said Hartman.
The victim explained that he awoke to find a vehicle parked in his driveway. The victim went outside and could see and hear the small silver car; the victim got into his truck to investigate why the vehicle was on his property and the vehicle left.
The victim reported that he drove down the roadway and noticed the suspect’s vehicle passing him. As the victim attempted to turn around in a driveway, the suspect’s vehicle pulled in behind the victim and blocked the victim’s truck from leaving, Hartman reported.
The victim said he could see the driver with a handgun and heard the driver yelling at him. The victim described the driver firing several rounds from what appeared to be a handgun, one of which struck the rear window of the victim’s truck, Hartman said. The suspect vehicle then drove off south on Cliff Mills Road, according to the victim.
The driver of the small silver vehicle was identified as Tyler Benton Hughes, 34, of Warrenton. Hughes was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, brandishing a firearm, abduction, DUI, reckless driving and no ignition interlock. Hughes was held with no bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
Reported shooting in Bealeton
On Sunday, April 5, residents on Savannah Branch Road reported hearing gunshots just before 10 a.m. One resident observed a dark-colored, four-door sedan driving north on Savannah Branch toward Marsh Road (U.S. 17) at the time of the gun shots, said Hartman.
The resident advised police that a male passenger had his hand out of the window, but the resident could not see a firearm.
Deputies responding to the area located numerous shell casings from a handgun in the roadway in the 5400 block of Savannah Branch Road, said Hartman.
This incident is under investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.