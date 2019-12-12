A Baltimore, Maryland, man has been charged with the burglary of the Food Lion store in Marshall Tuesday night.
Deputies responded to an alarm at the Food Lion store on U.S. 17/Winchester Road, about 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, Fauquier County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. James Hartman said in a news release.
A store employee arrived and accessed the security camera system, Hartman said.
"The suspect was observed on security video entering the store after employees had set the alarm and left," Hartman said in the news release.
The suspect, identified as Troy DeWitte Neal Jr., of Baltimore, was identified as a subcontractor who regularly cleans the floors inside the store, Hartman said in the news release.
"The suspect took food items before the alarm sounded causing him to flee the building," according to the news release.
A detective obtained warrants charging Neal with burglary and petit larceny.
On Wednesday about 9:15 p.m., employees reported seeing Neal back in the store, but he left as the employees called the sheriff's office, Hartman said.
A deputy located Neal near the store.
Neal first provided false identification to the deputy and also was charged with providing false identification to law enforcement, according to the news release.
Neal was held with no bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
