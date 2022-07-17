Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver on U.S. 17 at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16. The caller provided a license plate that matched one from an alleged carjacking that occurred earlier that day in Stafford County. The vehicle was headed north toward Bealeton from Stafford County, according to Sgt. Dawn Arrington of the FCSO.
Arrington said deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Marsh Road and Schoolhouse Road in Bealeton, but the car continued for about a half mile until it reached the Marsh Road/Station Drive intersection. The driver – later identified as Kevin Spriggs, 39, of Landover Maryland -- refused to get out of the vehicle, even when deputies reportedly commanded him several times to do so.
Arrington said that K-9 Bane was deployed to assist in the arrest, but Spriggs continued resisting arrest and allegedly began to choke K-9 Bane. Spriggs was taken into custody and was transported to Fauquier Hospital for treatment.
Arrington also reported, "Bane is OK, thanks to the quick actions of deputies on scene."
Spriggs was charged with possession of stolen goods, obstruction of justice, eluding, driving without a license (second offense), driving under the influence of drugs, and attempt to maim/kill a law enforcement animal. He is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
“A bond hearing will be held when he is sober,” Arrington said Sunday.
Stafford County also charged Spriggs with grand larceny for the incident that occurred in that jurisdiction, Arrington said.
(1) comment
Thank God our deputies and sweet K9 Bane ok! Thank you for your service
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.