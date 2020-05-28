The proposed mixed-use development adjacent to Walker Drive in Warrenton can finally move ahead. The Supreme Court of Virginia upheld the legality of the process used to initially approve the project.

The ruling came after more than two and a half years of legal disputes related to the proposal to develop the 31-acre property adjacent to Walker Drive with up to 116 apartments and condos as well as a town-center-type development with shops, restaurants and office space that developers hope will also feature an entertainment outlet such as a movie theater or bowling alley.

The property was previously zoned “industrial,” a designation that allowed a wide variety of commercial development, including hotels and restaurants, but not residential.

The partnership created to develop the property is owned by Bill and Bob Springer and Kim and Mike Forsten.

A lawsuit filed in 2017 by nearby property owners challenged the legality of the Warrenton Town Council’s approval of the development. In 2019 Judge Jeffrey Parker issued a ruling in Fauquier County Circuit Court that affirmed the zoning process was legal.

Virginia Supreme Court hears oral arguments on proposed Walker Drive development On April 14, attorneys presented oral arguments to the Virginia Supreme Court regarding the …

The case was then appealed to the state supreme court and oral arguments were held before that court on April 21. Today, a majority opinion written by Sr. Justice Lawrence Koontz upheld Parker’s original decision.

The property owners who filed the suit against the project were William Semple, Carol Hegwood, Lee Rowland, Kathlyn Rowland, Craig Updike, Elbert Ussery and Elizabeth Ussery. Semple was later removed from the case by the circuit court judge because he lives near, but not adjacent to, Walker Drive, as the others do, and thereby lacked standing.

They claimed in their suit that the 6-1 decision by Warrenton Town Council members to rezone the property was arbitrary, it did not take into consideration sufficient data about the development’s impact on traffic and it violated the town’s zoning ordinance.

The landowners also claimed that approval of the rezoning request was invalid because the planning commission did not have a chance to review the final, modified proposal, and had recommended denial of a previous version of the development plan.

Among the central arguments put forth by the landowners’ attorney, James O’Keefe, during oral arguments before the supreme court involved proffers made by the developers. He argued that the development’s approval by town council allowed “developers to proffer conditions that relaxed existing zoning laws,” adding “a property owner cannot voluntarily commit to do less than the law requires.”

The supreme court’s opinion rejected this last argument, stating, “Because the acceptance of proffers by a locality has the force of law, the acceptance of a proffer which alters the rezoning requirements of a particular property is the functional equivalent of an amendment to the zoning ordinance.”

On the issue of traffic impact studies, another key point of contention, the supreme court’s opinion said that “record shows that the developers worked with the town to address issues of traffic and other burdens, which were among the concerns raised when the matter was before the planning commission.”

The supreme court opinion also said that it was not legally necessary to present a revised proposal to the planning commission after the commissioner had already voted once on their recommendation. “To find that every change resulting from continued negotiations between a developer and a locality requires an additional planning commission hearing would mean that “the public hearing process may never come to a conclusion,” the opinion said.

Furthermore, the opinion said, “The town council was fully apprised of the concerns of the planning commission and was satisfied that the efforts by the developers working in conjunction with the town staff were adequate to address those concerns.”