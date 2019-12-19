Fauquier County supervisors will consider a resolution that takes a tougher stand in support of gun ownership rights when they reconvene at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23.
The resolution -- reworked since a Dec. 12 meeting that drew a crowd of 2,000 -- states that the board “reaffirms its oath of office to support and defend the United States and Virginia constitutions and stands as a constitutional county with the overwhelming number of Constitutional and sanctuary counties throughout the commonwealth of Virginia.” Those counties oppose legislation infringing upon the right to keep and bear arms.
A Second Amendment sanctuary movement has swept through Virginia in the weeks since the Democratic Party won control of both chambers of the General Assembly in November elections.
The movement, also seen in other states, has been sparked by concerns that legislators will approve more stringent requirements to purchase firearms.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said the resolutions being passed in Virginia have no “legal effect whatsoever” and that fears were being stoked by the gun lobby. He was interviewed Dec. 6 on the Kojo Nnamdi radio program and denied the need for the non-binding resolutions.
More than 90 counties or municipalities in Virginia have declared themselves either “sanctuary” or “constitutional” to date, according to National Review magazine.
Many of the 71 speakers who addressed the Fauquier supervisors during the board’s Dec. 12 meeting wanted stronger language in support of gun rights than what appeared in the version that was considered that day.
Before the session closed, supervisors Chairman Chris Butler, R-Lee, said the board wanted to – working with county attorneys – conduct a review of the proposed legislation before the board took action.
On Monday, the board released a new resolution that retains language in support of additional firearms safety measures but cites three U.S. Supreme Court decisions on firearms. One of these -- United States v. Miller -- states that firearms that are part of ordinary military equipment or could contribute to the common defense are protected by the Second Amendment. The resolution also:
Refers to bills introduced in the Virginia General Assembly “that would criminalize the lawful exercise of the right to keep and bear arms;”
Refers to gun users “who are gravely concerned about the proposed infringements upon their constitutional rights;”
States that the board of supervisors “strongly condemns statements of the governor and the members of the General Assembly threatening to withhold funds to localities that support the constitutional rights of their citizens to keep and bear arms;
States that the board of supervisors “condemns threatened actions by state officials that would place the National Guard or other state agencies and officials in opposition to local law enforcement and citizens of the commonwealth;”
Vows to “vigorously defend its citizens against any law that violates the United States or Virginia Constitution, and
- Urges the county’s legislative delegation to oppose legislationthat“infringes upon the fundamental right to keep and bear arms and will continue to fight against such legislation.”
A four-and-a-half-hour-long public comment period at the Dec. 12 meeting drew 71 speakers, all but two expressing concern about the threat to gun owner rights and urging the county to take a strong stand with them.
Most of the speakers said the language in the resolution considered on Dec. 12 wasn’t strong enough, though “is concerned about” language had been changed to “strongly opposes” in regard to laws that restrict or prohibit legal and constitutional gun ownership.
Supervisor Chris Granger, R-Center, said near the close of the Dec. 12 meeting that “no one is trying to dodge” the issue by delaying a vote. “I agree with you all. We shouldn’t have to be here at all” to consider a resolution in support of Second Amendment rights.
But passing a resolution is one thing and influencing the votes in the General Assembly is another, Granger said.
“That’s where it ends if we don’t actively engage” legislators, Granger said. With the shifting of the balance of power, six Democrats in the House and two in the Senate need to be swayed, he noted.
Fauquier is represented by a Republican senator in the state Senate and three delegates in the House, two of whom are Republicans; the other, Elizabeth Guzman, is a Democrat representing parts of Fauquier and Prince William counties.
“She needs to hear from all of you,” Granger said.
Speakers want to protect Second Amendment
The crowd waiting to get inside the Warren Green Building on Dec. 12 was forming by 5 p.m. for a meeting that didn’t begin until 6:30 p.m. Many in the audience wore “Guns Save Lives” stickers that were being passed out. Sheriff’s deputies managed crowd control and didn’t allow admittance to the building until 6 p.m.
Sgt. James Hartman, spokesperson for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, placed the public turnout for the meeting at 2,000 people, most of whom remained outside. The supervisors’ meeting room fits 50. A spillover audience watched from a monitor in an upstairs meeting room from which pounding could be heard when they agreed with something said by one of the speakers. Part of the crowd was also gathered inside Warrenton town hall across the street.
Speakers were told to keep their comments to two minutes, but many went over that and were allowed to do so without interruption.
The audience in the main meeting room applauded the supervisors’ decision to delay a vote rather than approve something that many found lacking.
Mike Wintermyer of Remington said the board “needs to send Richmond notice that Fauquier is a staunch Second Amendment county.”
Donn Sachs of Bealeton said he’s an Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam. He said he has a concealed carry permit. “I’m not going to be in a position of being defenseless,” Sachs said.
Many speakers said they feared they would suddenly become felons under legislation approved by the new Democratic majority and advocated by Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat.
“The problem is not the gun. The problem is the people” using the gun, Sachs said. It was a view expressed by other speakers as well.
Two speakers said they were born in foreign countries where confiscation of guns occurred.
In a 6-2 vote early on Dec. 11 after a lengthy meeting, Prince William County supervisors approved a “constitutional county” resolution that removed earlier language barring local funds from being used to enforce federal and state gun laws.
Culpeper County supervisors on Dec. 3 unanimously approved a “constitutional county” resolution. Rappahannock County by a 3-1-1 vote on Dec. 2 declared itself a sanctuary county.
