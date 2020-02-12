The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors will hold a closed-door meeting on Thursday to “discuss personnel matters related to specific identified individuals.”
Catherine “Katie” Heritage, deputy county administrator, was placed on administrative leave last week; officials declined to comment on whether the closed-door meeting is related.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run) will sponsor a resolution related to broadband expansion. His resolution would “pursue the tower incentive program more rigorously,” he said, and withdraw the previous acceptance of two proposals by firms that would have expanded the fiber network in the county, although the resolution would not drop the fiber program.
“We needed to do something fast,” Gerhardt said in an interview. “It was clear that [the tower incentive program] was going to put broadband in the hands of people who don’t currently have access.”
Gerhardt said expanding the fiber network could still be a part of future initiatives, but that pushing ahead with wireless broadband using towers is more efficient.
“When a constituent calls saying ‘I don’t have broadband,'” calls supervisors receive frequently, “this [plan] addresses the immediate need,” Gerhardt said.
The board of supervisors is scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, for a work session .
The board’s regular meeting, which will include a public hearing, begins at 6:30 p.m.
The work session will include discussion on the four options related to Fauquier County middle schools proposed at the Jan. 29 meeting of members of both the school board and the board of supervisors.
The Fauquier County School Board is considering which middle schools will be renovated or expanded and when. Cedar Lee Middle School is already slated for renovation and expansion. The school board would like to add Auburn Middle School to the plan; it could be completed concurrently with Cedar Lee.
Both Taylor and Warrenton middle school s are also being considered. One school would remain a middle school; the other would be converted to another education-related facility. The school board will make a final proposal to the board of supervisors, and supervisors would decide whether to fund the plan.
An ongoing topic, the revenue and expenses from the county landfill and residential collection sites, are also on the agenda for the work session, along with the Healthy Watersheds Forest Retention Project and the 2020 census.
Two items are slated for public hearings:
DC Skydiving Center is seeking to relocate its base of operations to the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport. The airport manager has already negotiated a lease with the company, which the board must approve or deny after a public hearing.
A hearing will also be held on whether to amend a zoning ordinance to change the minimum size of a plot in a business park zoning district from 5 acres to 3 acres. The Fauquier County Planning Commission unanimously recommended the amendment at a meeting last month.
Last week, a request for a special-exemption permit to create a resort and events center, The Sanctuary at Barrel Oak, was withdrawn from this meeting’s public hearing agenda. Brian Roeder, the owner of Barrel Oak Winery and Farm Taphouse in Delaplane, said that his request was unlikely to be approved at the current time, so he withdrew it.
Other items for the regular meeting include:
A resolution to amend the board of supervisors’ legislative proposals for the 2020 General Assembly session.
A resolution to support proposed improvements to the Lee Highway (U.S. 15/29) and Colonial Road/Dumfries Road (Route 605) intersection.
A resolution to amend the FY 2020 adopted budget by $301,130.
