At a work session on Thursday, June 11, Fauquier County supervisors will hear a presentation about the spending plan for $6.2 million allocated to the county government from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which was established as part of the CARES Act by Congress in March.
Later that day, at a regular meeting, supervisors will vote on whether to accept the funds. In total, Virginia localities received $3.1 billion in disbursements from the CRF, which was allocated based on population.
According to a letter to localities from Virginia Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne, there are three criteria for using funds granted from the CRF. Expenditures must be “necessary” and incurred because of the pandemic, must not have been accounted for in an approved budget that was adopted before March 27 and must be incurred from March through December 2020.
Of the $6.2 million allocated to the county, $944,265 is eligible to be distributed to Fauquier’s three incorporated towns – Warrenton ($866,965), Remington ($56,884), and The Plains ($20,416) – in proportion to their respective populations.
At the 6:30 p.m. regular meeting, a public hearing will be held on a proposal to increase the “courthouse security fee” from $10 to $20. The fee would be imposed each time a person is convicted of a traffic or criminal offense in a Fauquier County court.
The proposal follows an amendment to the Virginia law code this year that allows localities to increase the fee, which is appropriated to the sheriff’s office for the “funding of courthouse security personnel.” According to the attached staff report, the ordinance would increase revenue for security by approximately $150,000 annually.
Along with the resolution to accept federal funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, a resolution to revise county finance policies is also on the consent agenda. The agenda item description said the revisions were recommended by county staff “to update the policy with current practices and considerations for debt issuance and management as well as fund balance management.”
Among other changes, the resolution would require that during the year-end budget process, 50% of the remaining unrestricted balance of the general fund would be added to a capital reserve fund. Similarly, 50% of the unrestricted balance of the fire and rescue levy would be added to a capital reserve that could be used exclusively for fire and rescue purposes.
The resolution also clarifies the process for transfers from one fund to another and stipulates that inter-fund transfers that do not have a “readily identified source of repayment” will be classified as “non-spendable.”
Other items on the consent agenda include a resolution to accept $551,248 in funding for the Department of Social Services from the state and federal government for adoption services already provided and a resolution to authorize a $1.4 million contract for the extension of Salem Avenue in Marshall, a project funded jointly by the Virginia Department of Transportation and Van Metre Companies.
Separate from the consent agenda, supervisors will vote on a resolution to allow the county administrator to schedule a public hearing regarding the proposed Broad Run Estates development on 112 acres near the intersection of Broad Run Road and Riley Road. The resolution is necessary because of the state of emergency declared by the county administrator in March, which postponed all public hearings unless specifically authorized by the board of supervisors.
The full draft agenda for the board of supervisors’ June 11 work session and regular meeting can be viewed here.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
Is the security fee charged if someone prepays a ticket or only if they go into the courthouse?
