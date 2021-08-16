Supervisors vote to disallow companion animal retailers in Fauquier

The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors voted August 12 to approve a text amendment to the county zoning ordinance that prohibits standalone companion animal retailers. The amendment, which passed unanimously, removes the provision in the county code that had allowed the sale of dogs and cats in a commercial setting.
During the public hearing, Supervisor Chris Butler emphasized that this amendment “specifically applies to commercial and industrial-zoned areas,” and not to people in residential or agricultural areas.
Breeders, kennels, animal rescue organizations and commercial retail outlets like Petco will not be affected by the zoning amendment.
The move to change the zoning ordinance was initiated by Supervisor Holder Trumbo in June in response to public opposition to The Puppy Shop, a New Baltimore companion animal retailer. Such retailers were previously allowed in commercial districts of Fauquier County, provided the business obtains a special permit from the zoning board. The zoning board refused to renew The Puppy Shop’s special permit in June; the amendment eliminates the special permit provision outright.
The Puppy Shop faced opposition from local residents and animal rights activists who claimed that dog retailers, in general, rely on so-called “puppy mills” where dogs are bred in inhumane conditions.
No members of the public were present at the public hearing to offer comments.
