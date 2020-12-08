Members of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors are set to vote Thursday whether to allow transitional housing at some rural church properties; a public hearing on the issue will be held at the supervisors’ regular meeting Dec. 10. Last month, planning commissioners voted unanimously to recommend approval of the zoning ordinance amendment.
The ordinance amendment would allow “transitional family housing” at places of worship located at least 12 acres in areas zoned “rural – agricultural.” If the amendment is approved, religious organizations would still need to obtain a special exception permit to establish transitional housing on their properties.
The request to amend the county’s zoning ordinance came from Dayspring Mennonite Church, located on a 13-acre parcel in Midland. The church would “utilize part of the church property as a facility offering housing, counseling, educational and support services to victims of human trafficking,” according to the staff report.
Phil Mast, the lead pastor at Dayspring Mennonite Church, elaborated last month that the transitional housing facility would be built in conjunction with Reset180, an evangelical Christian organization dedicated to combating human trafficking and helping survivors. (The organization was formerly called the Northern Virginia Human Trafficking Initiative.)
“If we are given the opportunity to build the home,” Mast explained, “it will have a visually appealing, residential home appearance, with trees. … Future expansion may include a smaller multipurpose building and 6 to 8 cottages or tiny houses for the women who graduate from the first phase of the program.”
The land adjacent to the church building was purchased in 2017, he said; it was originally intended to be used for extra parking or recreation for young people. The idea of establishing a transitional housing facility came, he said, from a desire to “to use a portion of the land to give back to our community.”
Commissioner Matthew Smith (Cedar Run District), whose district includes Midland, said he and Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District) met with the applicant several months ago. “I think [the transitional housing facility] is going to be a good opportunity to help some of these people in this situation,” Smith said of the Dayspring application.
If the zoning amendment is approved, the Dayspring proposal will still need to go through the special exception permitting process.
Currently, transitional housing is allowed only on parcels of 20 acres or more located in areas zoned “residential-1.” There are 12 religious facilities currently located on 12 acres or more in areas zoned “rural – agricultural,” according to the community development department’s staff report. The proposed zoning amendment would limit programs to 24 residents at a time in transitional housing programs located on 12 to 20 acres. On sites greater than 20 acres, up to 20 rooms and up to 40 residents would be permitted.
Although no one spoke at the public hearing before last month's planning commission vote, one public comment submitted by Warrenton resident Kathy Schulin expressed concern that the amended ordinance would, in theory, allow for up to 24 individual structures on affected properties, thereby threatening the residents’ “viewshed.”
Amy Rogers, the county’s chief of zoning services, addressed the comment, explaining any organization wishing to establish a facility would need to go through the special exception process. This process gives planning commissioners and supervisors an opportunity to review – and, potentially, to reject – any aspects of a specific proposal.
Commissioner John Meadows (Lee District) echoed this point of view. “We will have the time and the opportunity to look at each and every [application] when and if they come in,” he said.
A second public comment favored the proposed ordinance amendment. Remington resident Dennis Reitz argued religious organizations are “particularly suited” to establish housing program. “Our county needs to encourage and facilitate more programs and opportunities for struggling members of our community to be given a hand up so they can become self-established and contribute to the strength of our community,” he said.
There are currently two transitional housing programs in Fauquier County, including one operated by a religious organization.
Victory Transitional Housing, founded 2003 in Bealeton by True Deliverance Church of God, can accommodate up to 40 residents with stays lasting up to one year.
Vint Hill Transitional Housing comprises 22 three-bedroom townhouses adjacent to the former Vint Hill Farms military installation; residents may stay for up to two years. The transitional housing program is operated by Family Shelter Services, the organization that also operates the 52-bed emergency homeless shelter in Warrenton.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.