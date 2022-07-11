Supervisors plan to apply for funding to improve four intersections through the state’s Smart Scale program, which pays for road improvements requested by local governments; the grants don’t require a local funding match. Applications are scored and ranked based on the projects’ potential to enhance safety and traffic flow, and the Commonwealth Transportation Board uses those data points to select projects for funding. Applications approved this year will receive funding in 2028.
Supervisors earlier this year approved a list of five projects to submit for pre-application review, and a community development staff report recommends submitting three of those projects as “full applications” before the August deadline. A public hearing will be held before supervisors vote on the Smart Scale applications Thursday.
The first application would add a roundabout at the intersection of Catlett Road (Va. 28) and Old Dumfries Road (Route 667) in Catlett. The second would add a roundabout on Catlett Road (Va. 28) next to Grace Miller Elementary School at the intersection of Station Drive and Bengü Gerek Avenue (Route 853) in Bealeton. A third application would construct a roundabout at the intersection of Dumfries Road (Route 605) and Greenwich Road (Route 603) south of Vint Hill.
More uncertain is a fourth application, which would request funding to improve the intersection of U.S. 17 and Old Tavern Road (Route 245) and Enon Church Road (Route 703) between Marshall and Warrenton. A recent Virginia Department of Transportation study of eight possible intersection improvements narrowed down supervisors’ feasible options to two: a “split intersection” or a “restricted crossing U-turn” design. Alternatively, supervisors could choose to drop any application related to the Old Tavern intersection.
Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District), whose district encompasses the eastern side of the intersection, said Monday that he does not plan to support either concept as part of this year’s application cycle. Despite extensive public outreach and a town-hall style meeting on the issue, “There’s not clear indication from the public that either one of them is preferable,” Trumbo said. And, he added, “I’m not convinced, based on what I’ve seen from [the Virginia Department of Transportation], that either one of them really solves the problem.”
The “split intersection” design would make Old Winchester Road (Route 845) a one-way road; all southbound traffic on Old Tavern Road would be directed on Old Winchester Road to its intersection with U.S. 17, where that traffic could turn left (south) or right (north) onto the highway. “If pursued, this concept could be implemented relatively quickly and provide for potential safety improvements in less time, possibly within 12 to 24 months,” the staff report said. “While left turn conflicts remain, those conflicts would be under conditions that would have strong potential to improve driver decisions and reduce crashes.”
Implementing an R-CUT design would direct drivers wishing to turn left (southbound) onto U.S. 17 to first turn right (northbound) onto the highway and make a U-turn at the Old Winchester Road crossover.
Trumbo pointed to a list of measures VDOT plans to implement in the short term. Without having time to consider the efficiency of those measures — rumble strips on Old Tavern Road and “optical speed bars” and “warning flashers” on U.S. 17 are among them — he can’t justify applying money to make changes to the intersection that don’t enjoy widespread support from the public, Trumbo said.
“I think that what they are trying to do is slow people down approaching the intersection,” Trumbo said of the planned VDOT measures.
Wexford Village
Supervisors will also consider Thursday a pared-down application to amend a 2018 rezoning agreement for a now-vacant, 10-acre commercial property located behind the Polo Station strip mall in the Bealeton “town center” district. A public hearing will be held this week before an expected vote, which was originally scheduled for last month.
In May, the planning commission unanimously rejected an application to add a car wash, RV storage and 10,000 square feet of self-storage space to the 80,000 square feet of self-storage already allowed under rezoning agreements approved in 2008, 2015 and 2018. Commissioners cited concerns about the additional allowances’ compatibility with the comprehensive plan’s vision for the commercial center of Bealeton.
The application has been revised since the planning commission’s vote, and some controversial elements — including allowances for a car wash and additional self-storage space — have been removed. If approved Thursday, the agreement would allow RV storage on the property and outline requirements for landscaping, street placement and building design.
“I want to hear what the public has to say, but [I] generally support the changes made to the application that addressed some of the concerns of the planning commission,” Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) said in a text message Monday. “I’m glad to see another business investing in the Lee District.”
