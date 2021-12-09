You have permission to edit this article.
Supervisors to honor ‘citizens of the year’ Thursday

  • Updated
photo_ft_news_steven von elten_20201210.jpg

Dr. Steven von Elten (left) speaks after being named the Cedar Run District Citizen of the Year by Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (right) at a Dec. 10, 2020 meeting of the board of supervisors.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo/Coy Ferrell

The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors will announce ‘citizens of the year’ Thursday at the board’s last meeting of 2021. Supervisors representing each of the county’s five magisterial districts choose a resident of their district for the honor.

Supervisors will present the awards at the beginning of Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. meeting at the Warren Green Building in Warrenton. Members of the public may attend in person or watch online.

Last year’s honorees were: April Achter (Center District), Dr. Steven von Elten (Cedar Run District), Duke Yowell (Marshall District), Mark Deane (Scott District) and John Meadows (Lee District).

Other agenda items

At a 2 p.m. work session, Virginia Department of Transportation representatives will give an overview of a plan to widen and improve two bridges on Sumerduck Road. Construction could start as early as spring of 2022 but will more likely begin in the summer of 2023, according to a VDOT document. Construction on each bridge is expected to last about 12 weeks, with detours necessary during that time.

A Virginia Beach-based company has proposed to build a telecommunications tower on the county-owned Central Sports Complex property outside Warrenton. Spire Towers LLC would lease a small tract of land for $500 per month, according to a draft agreement. A public hearing will be held Thursday before supervisors vote on the proposal.

Supervisors will also vote Thursday evening whether or not to schedule a public hearing regarding Charlottesville-based Torch Clean Energy’s interest in building an industrial-scale solar energy facility in Bristersburg on a 440-acre property.

Torch is proposing a “solar siting agreement” with the county, a process created last year by the Virginia General Assembly which allows the negotiation of terms — including financial compensation to a locality — between solar energy companies and localities. If the process moves forward, supervisors will still have the final say — after a public hearing — on whether or not to approve the final proposal.

The full agenda for Thursday’s work sessions, regular meeting and public hearings can be found here.

