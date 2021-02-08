Speed limits in school zones may soon be enforced by speed cameras. A public hearing on the proposal will be conducted this Thursday at a regular meeting of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors.
If the proposed ordinance is approved by supervisors, a fine of $100 would be issued automatically to the registered owner of each offending vehicle. (The owner would be able to appeal the fine if the driver of the vehicle is not the registered owner.)
The proposal came after feedback from school board members, school parents and the sheriff’s office, explained Board Chair Chris Granger (Center District). There are “big speeding problems in school zones,” he said, and there are simply not enough sheriff’s deputies to monitor traffic effectively everywhere.
The ordinance would apply to established school zones in Fauquier County, Granger explained, but would not apply to the school zones within the towns of Warrenton and The Plains unless those town councils passed similar ordinances.
The draft ordinance also requires a “conspicuous sign” informing drivers of the presence of a speed camera be placed at each school zone. Additionally, a 30-day grace period would be implemented after each speed camera is installed.
A violation caught by a traffic camera would not be considered a traffic conviction for the purposes of a person’s driving record or insurance.
The program would come at no direct cost to the county government, explained County Attorney Tracy Gallehr. “There are no direct setup or maintenance costs,” she said.
A company called Optotraffic would install and maintain the devices; the first $25 of each $100 fine would go to the company, with $75 going to the county. Optotraffic would receive an additional $10 if the company successfully retrieves a fine that has gone to collections.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.