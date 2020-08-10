How to participate in the regular meeting

The board of supervisors work session will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13; the regular meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

As with previous county meetings held during the ongoing pandemic, members of the public are encouraged to participate in the meeting remotely. There are several ways to participate in citizens' time, the public hearing and to submit comments.

Public comments for a public hearing or citizens’ time may be submitted in four ways: by mail; by email prior to the meeting at BOS.PublicComment@fauquiercounty.gov; by registering to speak over video conference here and in person at the Warren Green Building, although limits on the number of people allowed inside at any one time may cause delays.

The meetings will be livestreamed here and broadcast on Comcast Government Channel 23. More information about remote participation in public meetings can be found here.