Fauquier County Supervisors on Thursday will hold a public hearing on whether to amend a county ordinance to allow for two additional polling places for in-person absentee voting ahead of the November general election. Supervisors will convene at 11 a.m. Thursday for a work session and at 6:30 p.m. for a regular meeting and five public hearings.
If supervisors vote to approve the resolution, the new voting sites will be located at the Vint Hill Village Green Community Center and at the Bealeton Depot; both facilities are owned by the county. Currently, Fauquier County residents wishing to cast an in-person absentee ballot must do so at the central registrar’s office in Warrenton.
Until June, eligible voters in Virginia could cast an absentee ballot – either in-person or by mail – ahead of Election Day only by providing an approved reason, such as being away from the voter’s county of residence on the day of the election.
Earlier this year, however, the General Assembly voted to allow any registered voter to request an absentee ballot and vote by mail or in-person at a registrar’s office up to 45 days before an election until the Saturday before Election Day. The Nov. 3 general election will be the first time no-excuse absentee balloting will be an option for Virginia voters.
Under another new state law passed during the same legislative session, localities may establish “satellite” registrar’s offices to accommodate in-person absentee balloting, a response to the potential for increased demand for that method of voting. However, the legislation did not provide for funding for those additional offices, meaning counties and cities must foot the bill.
Deputy County Administrator Erin Kozanecki estimated that the total cost of setting up the two new offices most likely will be between $250,000 and $300,000. The budget for fiscal year 2021, which began July 1, allocated up to $100,000 to accommodate early voting; these funds would cover initial costs of setting up the new sites, she said.
Supervisors would need to approve additional funding once the money in the current budget is exhausted and the total costs of the new offices are better understood, Kozanecki said. (The resolution supervisors will consider Thursday does not allocate any money.)
Even if supervisors approve the creation of the two satellite offices Thursday, the new sites would not necessarily be operational for future elections if the demand for in-person absentee balloting does not justify maintaining the additional offices.
“The [board of supervisors] determined during the [FY 2021] budget process that we would make longer term decisions after year one and knowing how the spaces were used, what was completed online, etc.,” Kozanecki said.
A small portion of the costs of establishing the new offices may be offset by money allocated as part of the federal CARES Act passed in March, Kozanecki explained. However, those funds can only be used for costs incurred directly as a result of the pandemic.
“We were going to have these [satellite registrar’s offices] open regardless so we cannot use CARES money for the space other than COVID-related costs,” she said. “[E]arly voting was to occur regardless of COVID. So generally early voting costs are 100% local only.”
Supervisors to discuss solar standards, vote on bamboo ordinances
At the work session, supervisors will discuss the text amendment to develop standards and definitions for industrial-scale solar energy facilities passed by planning commissioners in February.
If approved at a future date by supervisors, the amendment would define standards for new utility solar projects, including a cap of 1,000 acres for a single project; limit the coverage of solar panels to 80% of the project area; define minimum setbacks from adjacent properties, and mandate native vegetation cover on the project site. It would not eliminate the need for solar projects to obtain a special exception permit.
Also at the work session, county staff members will update supervisors on the status of the spending plan approved in June for federal CARES Act funding.
At the regular meeting, public hearings will be conducted on a proposed ordinance to regulate running bamboo and another ordinance that would prohibit the accumulation of trash on private property; this second ordinance would also address running bamboo.
Public hearings will also be conducted for: a proposed resolution to support seven applications for Virginia Department of Transportation funding through the agency’s SMART SCALE program and a resolution to petition a court to make a minor boundary adjustment between Fauquier County and the town of The Plains.
The consent agenda for Thursday’s meeting includes, among other items: a resolution to extend the lease by one year for the Marshall Business Center; a resolution to finance the acquisition of additional buses for the school division and a resolution establishing the maximum amount of property tax relief for qualifying motor vehicles. Four proposed conservation easements are also on the consent agenda.
The full draft agenda for the Aug. 13 work session and regular meeting of the board of supervisors can be found here.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
