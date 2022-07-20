US 17 Old Tavern Road crash map.png

The Sept. 21, 2021 crash that resulted in serious injuries for two teenagers was similar to several other collisions that have resulted in serious injuries or death in recent years. This diagram, published in July 2021, charts crashes at the U.S. 17/Old Tavern Road intersection from May 2016 to April 2021.

 Virginia Department of Transportation

County supervisors decided July 14 not to move forward with an application for state-funded improvements to the Old Tavern intersection of U.S. 17, citing a lack of community consensus about what design concept would make the federal highway’s intersection with Old Tavern Road and Enon Church Road safer. They promised to work with the people who live near the intersection, however, to come to a consensus on how to improve the intersection and noted that the state plans to add new safety measures soon.

Three other applications to the Smart Scale program moved forward without controversy. If approved for funding by the Commonwealth Transportation Board, the plans laid out in the applications would add roundabouts at the intersection of Dumfries Road and Greenwich Road south of Vint Hill; at the intersection of Va. 28, Old Dumfries Road and Elk Run Road in Catlett and at the intersection of Va. 28, Bengü Gerek Avenue and Station Drive in Bealeton. If approved by the state board, the projects will receive funding in 2028 or 2029.

‘There’s just not a clear consensus’

Based on the findings of a recent study by the Virginia Department of Transportation, supervisors were considering two options at the Old Tavern intersection: a “split intersection” design and a “restricted crossing U-turn.” But Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District), who represents the east side of the intersection, cited feedback from people who live near the intersection and said that neither option had widespread community support.

Sept 21 traffic crash Old Tavern and US 17.jpeg

A 1995 Saturn sedan is seen after a Sept. 21 collision on U.S. 17 at the intersection with Old Tavern Road.

Ten people spoke at a public hearing before the vote, and few speakers had anything good to say about either proposed solution for an intersection that has been the object of intense scrutiny since a traffic crash last September injured two Fauquier High School students.

“We’ve heard tonight from these folks that there’s just not a clear consensus,” Trumbo said after the public hearing. He vowed to “work with members of the community so we can work to refine solutions and get some clear consensus” before the next round of Smart Scale applications are due in 2024.

“I hope you’re ready to roll up your sleeves and go to work here, and let’s figure out what works and bring that back to VDOT,” Trumbo said, addressing members of the public gathered in the Warren Green Building meeting room. At an earlier work session, Trumbo pointed to a list of improvements that VDOT plans to implement shortly, including rumble strips on Old Tavern Road, “optical speed bars” and “warning flashers” on U.S. 17.

Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel (Marshall District), who represents the other side of the intersection, said in remarks echoed by other supervisors that she was reluctant to wait on applying for funding. “We want to do anything we can to never have that happen,” she said, referencing residents’ fear of more serious crashes. “It felt very challenging for me to say, ‘Let’s not do anything right now.’” But, she said, she was convinced that moving forward with improvements that had so little popular support would be imprudent.

Several of the speakers at the public hearing pleaded with supervisors to lower the speed limit on U.S. 17 to 45 mph — something supervisors have no authority to do on the federal highway. “Speed is the issue here, [but] we can’t dictate the speed,” Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District) pointed out. “This board cannot dictate the speed. It’s VDOT.”

Some speakers also vowed to lobby the General Assembly to pass legislation expanding the use of speed enforcement cameras, which state law currently permits only in work zones and school zones.

Supervisors Chris Butler (Lee District) was skeptical that any one intersection design would serve as a panacea for safety issues. He pointed to the years-long efforts to improve safety at U.S. 15/29 and Freemans Ford Road outside Remington, located in his district, noting that frequent and serious crashes have persisted.

Butler instead blamed drivers exceeding speed limits and driving while distracted — and what he said are insufficient penalties for doing so. “Until people put their damn phones down and focus on driving — and focus on nothing but driving — we’re not going to change a thing,” Butler said, urging the public to lobby their state representatives to impose a more aggressive penalty schedule for speeding infractions. “Until our lawmakers start dropping the hammer on folks and getting into their billfolds, nothing’s gonna change,” Butler added. “These hand smacks aren’t doing a thing.”

photo_ft_news_Chris Butler-1_20220714.jpg

Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) at a July 14 meeting of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors

Supervisor Chris Granger (Center District), a career firefighter, noted that crashes causing serious injuries and fatalities have increased in frequency across the country in recent years. “It’s been incredibly difficult, all across the county [and] anywhere on [U.S. 17 in Fauquier County],” he said. He pointed to the design of new vehicles, which often prioritizes the reduction of road noise and vibration, as one factor in speeding. And, he said, major federal highways like U.S. 17 are designed “as wide-open road with wide-open lanes, and it’s just an invitation to speed.”

Gerhardt said that he was frustrated with the implication by some members of the public that supervisors don’t care about the safety of major highways in the county. “We’ll do whatever we can to save lives,” he said. “I don’t think there’s anybody on this dais this evening that’s not willing to support a solution to the Route 17 problem.” But noting the lack of consensus among the people who live near the intersection, he conceded that this was not the best time to move forward with an application. “I guess we’re back to the drawing board,” he said.

