The next round of applications to the state’s “Smart Scale” transportation fund are due in August, and county supervisors expressed Thursday that improvements to intersections on U.S. 17 and Va. 28 are their top priorities.
After a work session to review the proposals, supervisors moved forward with a list of five projects for “pre-application screening review” by the state transportation department; those pre-applications are due by the end of the month.
Submitting a pre-application does not bind the county to submitting the same proposal in August. The county can submit a total of four “full applications” — along with two additional applications if they are approved by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission.
Smart Scale is a state fund that pays for road improvements requested by local governments; the grants don’t require a local funding match. Applications, accepted every other year, are scored and ranked based on the projects’ potential to enhance safety and traffic flow, and the Commonwealth Transportation Board uses those data points to select projects for funding.
The current round of Smart Scale applications will be reviewed in January 2023. The projects selected will begin receiving funding in 2028 or 2029.
U.S. 17 and Old Tavern Road
A traffic crash that severely injured two teenagers last September renewed calls to make safety improvements to the intersection of U.S. 17 and Old Tavern Road between Warrenton and Marshall. VDOT has since hired a consultant to study the issue and develop a list of recommended improvements. Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District) also formed a residents’ work group to review the recommendations.
The interested parties are still working to agree on a final recommendation, Chief of Planning Adam Shellenberger told supervisors Thursday. However, adding a roundabout could be an “obvious solution,” he said in his written report on the matter, adding that “it will be prudent to wait on the traffic engineering study to confirm this.”
Va. 28 corridor
Va. 28 (Catlett Road) has become a major commuting route as many people from the Bealeton area — and from areas farther west, like Culpeper — travel to Manassas and beyond for work.
One potential improvement to the corridor would add a roundabout to the intersection of Va. 28 and Old Dumfries Road (Route 667) in Catlett. Shellenberger said Thursday that the proposal may not score well in the Smart Scale application process and should be used as a backup in case supervisors decide not to go ahead with a Smart Scale application for the Old Tavern Road intersection this year.
Another suggestion is to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Va. 28 and Bengü Gerek Avenue (on the north side) and Station Drive (on the south side) in Bealeton. The intersection is one of two ways to access Grace Miller Elementary School and Liberty High School, making it a major conduit for both commuter and school traffic. The intersection currently has a traffic light.
Finally, supervisors decided to move forward with a concept that would eliminate direct left turns from U.S. 17 onto Va. 28 in Bealeton. Instead, drivers – driving either southbound or northbound -- wishing to turn left could make a U-turn on U.S. 17 a short distance away from the intersection on either side.
Dumfries Road and Greenwich Road
The rural intersection of Dumfries Road (Route 605) and Greenwich Road (Route 603), about halfway between Catlett and Vint Hill, has been identified as a priority for safety improvements by the state transportation board. The pre-application will propose a roundabout for the intersection, which could reduce “the approaching and navigational speeds for the intersection,” according to the county’s staff report.
U.S. 15/29 near Warrenton
Two intersections on the U.S. 15/29 corridor just northeast of Warrenton were also on the list of potential pre-applications, but supervisors expressed concern that the changes would prove unpopular with residents and said that they would hold off on moving forward with those applications.
Route 605, called Colonial Road on the northwest side of U.S. 15/29 and Dumfries Road on the southeast side, will see a 20% increase in delays over the next 20 years at the intersection if nothing is changed, according to a VDOT study. Including turn lanes, the intersection already features eight lanes on U.S. 15/29, five lanes on Dumfries Road and four lanes on Colonial Road, all of which converge on a stop light.
VDOT conducted public outreach about potential improvements to the intersection and, as a result of that feedback, recommended that left turns from Dumfries Road and Colonial Road be eliminated and U-turns added a short distance away on U.S. 15/29 instead. Doing this would reduce delays by up to 35% and crashes by up to 30%, according to a VDOT analysis.
But Supervisor Chris Granger (Center District), who represents the area, said Thursday that none of the potential improvements put forward by VDOT are workable. “I’d like to have some further discussions before we go to Smart Scale,” he said, calling the proposed improvements a “half fix.”
A few hundred yards away on U.S. 15/29, the VDOT report also recommended eliminating left turns from Nordix Drive, the entrance to the Warrenton Lakes subdivision, and Cedar Run Drive, which cuts between the Safford and Sheehy auto dealerships. Instead, drivers wishing to turn left would need to turn right onto the highway and make a U-turn.
Granger and other supervisors expressed the same reservations about the idea. “I’d rather fix the problem, even if it’s only one intersection at a time,” said Granger.
