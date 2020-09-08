At a Fauquier County Board of Supervisors work session Thursday, Sept. 10, supervisors will discuss a spending plan for the county government’s second allocation of $5.3 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, created in March as part of the federal CARES Act. A public hearing on the spending plan will be held that evening at the board’s regular meeting, after which supervisors are expected to vote on the plan.
At the 6:30 p.m. regular meeting Thursday, supervisors are also set to vote on additional funding for in-person absentee balloting sites ahead of the November general election, a rezoning request for the proposed Vint Hill Lofts project and the establishment of a permanent conservation easement at Fauquier Springs Country Club.
Internet access likely to be a focus of spending plan
The two largest items in the original Coronavirus Relief Fund spending plan, passed in June, were for Chromebooks for the school division ($1.65 million) and broadband and connectivity efforts ($1.25 million). As of the board’s last meeting on Aug. 13, $624,057 from the original federal relief disbursement had not been allocated by supervisors.
Supervisors and county officials discussed last month potential uses for the second federal allocation, and, like the first spending plan, an emphasis on expanding internet access is likely for the second. The purchase of temporary trailer-mounted communications towers and establishing internet-equipped workspaces accessible to county residents were discussed as potential uses of the funds during an Aug. 13 work session.
Tutoring assistance for the children of low-income county residents was also discussed, along modifying court facilities to better facilitate virus-mitigating efforts, better enabling county employees to work remotely and providing cold storage for locally produced meat. County officials will also likely present a plan to spend as much as $275,000 to fund child care for the children of county employees and low-income county residents.
Additional funds to purchase additional personal protective equipment will also likely be necessary, Deputy County Administrator Erin Kozanecki said last month, as the $500,000 allocated by the first spending plan is likely to be exhausted soon.
Funding for early voting sites
As part of the consent agenda, board members will vote whether to allocate $93,904 from the general fund to facilitate an expected increase in early voting for the November general election. Supervisors had already set aside $100,000 for this purpose in the current budget, and the registrar office has received $90,546 in state and federal funds to help facilitate absentee voting.
Fauquier’s Electoral Board met Friday to outline its plans for the November presidential ele…
If approved by supervisors, the additional funds from the county budget would help pay for the establishment of two satellite registrar’s offices – one in Vint Hill and another in Bealeton – where county residents may apply for and cast an absentee ballot in person. The proposal also accounts for other costs associated with an expected increase in the number of mailed applications for absentee ballots and the purchase of personal protective equipment for elections workers.
Due to legislation passed by the state legislature before the pandemic, the upcoming general election will be the first time Virginia voters have the option of casting an absentee ballot without an approved “excuse.” Balloting begins Monday, Sept. 8. Voters must apply for an absentee ballot either online, by mail or in-person at a registrar’s office and may cast their ballot either in-person at a registrar’s office or by mail. The process for in-person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, remains unchanged.
Supervisors to consider Vint Hill Lofts proposal, conservation easements
After members of the Fauquier County Planning Commission voted unanimously last month to recommend rezoning the former Vint Hill Farms Station barracks for residential use, the proposal to renovate the former barracks into as many as 200 residential apartments will go before the board of supervisors for a public hearing and a vote this Thursday.
UPDATE: The Vint Hill Lofts project passed its latest hurdle Thursday as planning commission…
If supervisors approve the rezoning request to allow for residential use, the developer will be required to submit an application for the proposed apartment complex, dubbed Vint Hill Lofts, with more details about the project to the planning commission and board of supervisors. Based on that application, supervisors must approve a special exemption before construction can begin.
As part of the consent agenda, supervisors will vote Thursday whether to grant a permanent easement for the 198 acres along the Rappahannock River that comprises Fauquier Springs Country Club. The property, which includes 22 improvements, is currently assessed at $5.28 million. Granting an easement would cost the county government approximately $11,000 annually in lost real estate tax revenue, according to the staff report.
About one third of the land is currently zoned “village,” with the remaining land zoned “rural agricultural.” Under existing zoning law, the property could be subdivided into as many as 72 lots, according to a 2018 assessment by the county’s development services division.
If the easement is approved, the land could be still be subdivided into as many as three separate lots, and a maximum three “primary” residences – along with three “secondary” residences -- could be built on each lot. Under the terms of the proposed easement, no new structure could be built within view of Springs Road.
Supervisors will also vote whether to amend an existing conservation easement at a property south of Warrenton currently used by Unbridled Joy Therapeutic Riding to provide horseback lessons and therapeutic riding sessions to disabled veterans.
The amendment would allow up to 30 lessons per week be conducted on the property, up from 10. In exchange, the property owner has proposed to eliminate their right to create a farm stand on the portion of the property adjacent to U.S. 29.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.