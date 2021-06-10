Supervisors set to approve 3% pay raises for county employees outside school division

Last week, supervisors and school board members announced a deal that will fund a 5% raise for all Fauquier County School Division employees using a combination of state and local funds. On Thursday afternoon, supervisors said they had come to an agreement to fund a 3% raise for the roughly 650 remaining county employees who are outside the school division; an additional 2% raise is expected Jan. 1.
Based on the results of the quadrennial reassessment of real estate values – the final numbers are expected later this summer – supervisors said they expect to be able to fund the combined 5% raise going forward. Supervisors and school officials are also expecting an increase in school enrollment, which would increase state funding and therefore decrease the local burden on school funding.
The 3% raise for non-school employees will take effect July 1 and be funded by $1.6 million carried over from the current fiscal year and the county’s contingency fund. An additional 2% would take effect in 2022 under the deal, assuming projected county revenues increase as expected.
Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) raised the issue of raises for non-school employees at a work session earlier in the day. “I don’t want to leave them hanging or think they aren’t appreciated,” he said.
At the later session, Butler elaborated that county employees like firefighters, EMTs and sheriff’s deputies were “elbow deep in COVID” alongside teachers and other school employees last year.
And, he added, the county generally has had a difficult time retaining first responders because of better pay offered in Northern Virginia. “I don’t want us to get back to where we were, where we basically became a training academy for other jurisdictions.” (Butler is a former Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputy.)
Supervisors Granger, Butler, Holder Trumbo (Scott District) and Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District) all expressed their support for the agreement. (Marshall District Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel was not at the Thursday work session.) A vote on raises for school and county employees will take place at the supervisors’ regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Supervisors took turns criticizing the General Assembly, however, for providing partial state funding for some school employees’ raises but leaving out other public-sector workers. “It’s disappointing that our state legislature didn’t value our emergency services and other employees like they did our school employees,” said Gerhardt.
“It’s also worth noting the state didn’t value all school employees,” added Trumbo, referencing the state funds for raises for school employees in “certified” positions but leaving it to localities to fund other raises. “They put us in this conundrum where we have to come up with the majority of the funding.”
In March, supervisors passed a budget with no pay raises because of continued uncertainty about projected revenue during and after the pandemic, said Granger.
“I think COVID has dealt us an interesting hand,” he said. “We developed and adopted a budget when things weren’t clear.” Signs point to revenue increasing after the real estate reassessment values are finalized, he said, and the local burden on school funding decreasing after the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
Addressing school enrollment numbers, Deputy Superintendent of Schools Major Warner said Thursday afternoon that current public school enrollment is still about 700 students less than in fall 2019. But, he added, “we expect enrollment will increase [this fall], and be close to if not at the levels we were pre-pandemic.” The school division had approximately 10,900 students in fall 2019; state funding is allocated in part based on the number of enrolled students.
Supervisors push for cost savings in schools
The deal announced last week between the school board and board of supervisors came after weeks of negotiations. At their Thursday work session, two supervisors made it clear they expected the school division to cut costs to avoid substantial future increases to the county’s contribution to the school division.
“I have no issue moving forward on [raises for school employees],” said Gerhardt, “… provided they make a concerted effort to cut costs.”
Granger emphasized the school division had committed $2 million to fund potential cost overruns for the Cedar Lee Middle School renovation project and contributed school funds to the raises. But, he added, he would like to see the school board explore slightly larger class sizes if it means higher salaries for teachers.
Superintendent of Schools David Jeck said Thursday that class sizes will not be affected by the deal reached by the two boards last week. “We have in our budget 10 to 12 positions that were approved in last year’s budget but have never been filled. They are new positions that were never hired, and then when the pandemic hit, there was a hiring freeze.
“We agreed with supervisors that if our enrollment doesn’t bounce back to pre-pandemic levels – and therefore state money does not increase to where we think it will -- those unfilled positions could be eliminated.
“We will not be reducing current staff, and class sizes will not be impacted,” he said.
The school division had 74 staff vacancies as of May 19; those unfilled positions were a major factor cited by school administrators, school board members and supervisors as an impetus for last week’s deal. “Our intention is to fill all vacancies. Eliminating current staff is not an option,” said Jeck.
Jeck emphasized class size is a priority for the current members of the school board. “They felt that if we couldn’t pay our teachers as much as other counties, it was important to maintain a good class size. I feel very good about our class sizes and that won’t change.”
