Fauquier County supervisors have narrowed down redistricting the county’s five magisterial districts to four options. They will consider comments from residents at a public hearing scheduled for Thursday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m.
- Each of the four map options are available at the bottom of this story.
Redistricting is a constitutionally mandated process to equalize the population of legislative voting districts – in this case to elect representatives to the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors – after each decennial U.S. Census. New district boundaries for the state legislature were finalized in December.
None of the four options being considered by county supervisors is a radical departure from the current map, which has stayed relatively consistent for decades. At a work session last month, supervisors rejected a fifth option that would have significantly changed the geographical scope of each district.
The county’s population is 72,972, according to the 2020 census. Therefore, each district should have roughly 14,600 residents, although a difference of 5% — in this case, equal to about 700 residents — is generally considered acceptable.
Also, a factor is the new set of district lines for the state legislature; Fauquier County is now split between two Senate of Virginia districts and two House of Delegates districts. (The 10th Congressional District now encompasses the entire county, so federal districts won’t affect county magisterial lines.) County officials said at last month’s work session that they have tried to draw magisterial district lines as closely as possible to state legislative district boundaries.
Currently, Marshall District includes the unincorporated community of Marshall and the sparsely populated northwest quadrant of the county; Scott District includes the sparsely populated northeast of the county along with the suburban areas of New Baltimore and Vint Hill; Cedar Run District encompasses the county’s southeast quadrant, centered on Catlett; Lee District encompasses the county’s southwest quadrant, including Remington and Bealeton; and Center District includes the town of Warrenton – the county’s main population center – and a small area to the east of town.
Vint Hill, Bealeton likely to be affected
The current redistricting options are driven by population changes since 2010, when the last census was conducted. If a district gained population at a higher rate than other districts, it needs to become geographically smaller. If a district lost residents – or gained residents at a slower rate – it will need to gain geographic territory to make up for the relative loss in population.
Scott District, home to the New Baltimore Service District where construction of new suburban residential neighborhoods continues, gained the most residents in the decade. Each of the four map options shows Scott District ceding land area in both the rural north and in the suburban areas bordering the north side of Dumfries Road and Rogues Road just south of Vint Hill.
Center District, by far the most densely populated of the county’s magisterial district, could stay more or less the same according to one map option, gaining a small amount of land area around Frytown but remaining otherwise unchanged. Two options have Center District ceding land area around Airlie and gaining more land area east of Warrenton. A fourth option has Center District ceding Airlie and gaining small areas both east and west of Warrenton.
On the other end of the spectrum, Marshall District is already the largest district geographically, encompassing 263 square miles that stretch from Fauquier Springs to Upperville. Its population density is just 50 people per square mile compared to Center District’s 1,240.
But Marshall District’s population is far behind the other districts, so it must add land area to equalize its population. Each of the four options has Marshall District absorbing – at the least – the land area west of Zulla Road to make up the difference. Two map options also have Marshall District absorbing the area around Airlie.
The factors for redrawing the Lee and Cedar Run district boundaries mostly center on Bealeton, the unincorporated community split by U.S. 17 that has roughly one-third more residents than it did a decade ago.
Lee District currently encompasses all of Bealeton’s residential and commercial areas on both sides of the highway. Each of the four map options has Cedar Run District absorbing at least some of the portion of Bealeton that lies on the east side of U.S. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.