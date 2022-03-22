Supervisors, school board members continue to negotiate funding for teacher pay raises

Two county supervisors have signaled their willingness to work with the school board to reallocate funds for limited pay raises in the school division as budget negotiations enter the final stretch.
Supervisor Chris Granger (Center District) floated a proposal late last week that includes several moving parts. It would culminate with asking county voters to approve a bond referendum to fund, at least in part, $77 million for major maintenance projects in public school buildings. In turn, the school division could use up to $2.7 million from its facility maintenance budget to supplement a partially state-funded 5% raise for teachers, assuming some maintenance projects are delayed.
That scenario would fall far short of the average 13% raises for teachers sought by Superintendent of Schools David Jeck in his budget request. The $7.4 million local match to fund that request would entail increasing expenditures by the equivalent of an additional 5¢ on the real estate tax rate, something no supervisor has entertained publicly despite pleas from school board members and others in the school community.
At a March 15 joint work session with supervisors, School Board Chair Donna Grove (Cedar Run District) floated the only remaining concrete proposal so far: cutting middle school sports programs, ending the schools’ Virtual Academy, eliminating several bus routes and — potentially — increasing class sizes.
“We’re at a breaking point, and nothing is off the table. Class sizes might increase. Programs might disappear,” Grove said. “But we are committed to giving [teachers] a raise.”
The draft state budget, which has yet to be finalized by the General Assembly, includes partial funding for raises of up to 5% for some teaching positions. But utilizing the state funding would require a local match which, in Fauquier County’s case, totals $2.7 million, equivalent to nearly 2¢ on the real estate tax rate.
County Administrator Paul McCulla’s proposed county budget includes a real estate tax rate of 93.3¢ per $100 in assessed value. While it would be the lowest rate in 13 years, most homeowners would still pay more than they did last year because real estate values have risen significantly since 2017, the last time values were reassessed before the current cycle.
The local tax contribution in the proposed budget is $96 million, enough to fund 5% raises for school employees approved by supervisors last summer. Before that mid-year adjustment, local funding for the school division had not increased since 2019. County employees also received a 5% raise at the same time.
Delaying courthouse project could buy time
Granger’s proposal to free up money for school division salary increases is made possible by the $6.4 million purchase of the Virginia National Bank complex in Old Town Warrenton. Supervisors voted to approve a purchase agreement earlier this month.
The combined 35,000 square feet of building space will give county administrators room to move major county offices, including the treasurer and revenue commissioner, out of the 1973 circuit court building on Culpeper Street/Ashby Street, making room for some or all functions of the general district and juvenile and domestic relations courts. Those two courts are currently housed in buildings that are a century old or older.
As a result of the bank building purchase, supervisors may be poised to remove a $55 million courthouse building project from the county’s five-year capital spending plan, according to Granger and Butler. The project would have been funded primarily by debt and would have required a bond referendum.
“It gives us space to take employees out of the existing court buildings … and go from there,” said Granger. Pushing the courthouse project to “future years” would shrink the five-year capital spending plan from $134 million to $79 million.
Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) confirmed Monday that he supported removing the courthouse from the capital spending plan. “If it were to go on the ballot for referendum, I think it would fail,” he said. Purchasing the bank buildings, he said, “is cheaper, keeps the government in the county seat and saves the taxpayers millions.”
Taking the courthouse out of the capital spending plan would have no effect on the FY 2023 budget and 2022 tax rates. But instead of asking voters to approve $55 million for new or renovated court facilities, Granger has proposed putting to voters the $77 million needed to address maintenance projects at school facilities.
A bond referendum could be held as soon as this November. Relying on debt funding to pay for the maintenance projects could mean pushing off those projects for at least a year — but delaying those expenditures could also mean that money in the school division’s operating budget currently dedicated to maintenance would be freed up for salary increases this year.
Butler said Monday that he agrees with Granger’s proposal, at least in principle. But, he cautioned, “I need to see what else can get cut. We still need to make cuts from what’s proposed.” He clarified that he meant cuts to both the proposed budget for both the school division and other county functions, but he declined to be more specific.
“I support raises starting in the classroom and to those below $15 an hour. We can’t give everyone across the employee roster the same increases. I want to know what it takes to get teachers to the market salary first,” Butler said. “I think we all have to be mindful of reaching in taxpayers’ pockets, especially now,” he emphasized at another point.
Granger said he is also willing to look at cuts to the county budget to help the schools fund raises for teachers. Any proposal would require buy-in from the school board, which ultimately is responsible for allocating whatever funding the school division receives.
School board member Vinnie Gallo (Scott District) told the Fauquier Times on Monday that he was not aware of the discussions among supervisors to fund teacher pay raises by reallocating money now budgeted for school repairs. While declining to comment on any specific plan, he said that “there’s motion on both sides to reach a decision that’s best for the county and best for everybody.”
Other school board members and county supervisors did respond to requests for comment.
School division maintenance needs
The school division’s maintenance needs are no small matter. A report commissioned by the school board found hundreds of maintenance issues throughout the county’s 20 public schools, including “currently critical” items totaling $1.7 million and “potentially critical” items totaling $6.5 million. Another $33 million of maintenance is “recommended” and $35 million is “not yet critical.”
Warrenton-based engineering firm Downey and Scott completed the study and presented it to school board members in January. The suggested fixes do not include the major renovation and expansion projects at Cedar Lee Middle School and Taylor Middle School, now estimated to cost $22 million and $49 million, respectively.
More than half of the improvements outlined in the Downey Scott report are related to mechanical, electric and plumbing issues, including $10.6 million in repairs and improvements needed at Fauquier High School; most of the facilities there are 59 years old.
The school division’s proposed FY 2023 operating budget includes $3.9 million for capital maintenance projects, but finding some or all of the $2.7 million needed to fund 5% raises may be difficult, according to Denise Sandlin, the school division’s assistant superintendent for business and planning
Of the $3.9 million, just $600,000 is dedicated to HVAC and roofing repairs outlined in the Downey and Scott report as “critical” repairs, Sandlin pointed out. The rest is allocated to ongoing costs like bus and transportation costs, technology repairs and other instructional costs.
She told the Fauquier Times on Tuesday that she would not recommend cutting any of those costs from the budget this year.
Spending $600,000 on critical school improvements, like repairing Pierce Elementary School’s air-conditioning system, could not be delayed any longer, Sandlin said. If it’s not fixed, she said the school could face heating and cooling problems that could require it to close during the summer or winter months.
“If you scrap that, what do you use to pay for it down the road?” Sandlin said. “You don’t want to cut those.”
School community warns of teacher exodus
At a joint work session March 15, school board members did their best to emphasize to county supervisors the gravity of what they said is staffing crisis in the school division, caused in part by low pay. Fauquier County lags behind the state and regional averages in teacher pay, school board members pointed out.
School board member Stephanie Litter-Reber (Lee District) said that some Fauquier County teachers are even leaving for Culpeper County, where teacher pay is slightly lower but where the cost of housing is significantly less. She said teachers who left Pierce Elementary School, “couldn't afford to live here.”
“If you're already living in Culpeper County, and they’re paying the same thing, why not just work in the county that you live in?” Litter-Reber said.
In the first two months of this year, 19 teachers have already said that they will resign at the end of the school year, and another 12 are retiring, according to school officials. The school division currently has 46 teacher vacancies; that number has been fairly consistent since school opened last September.
Grove emphasized that school board members are determined to give teachers a 5% pay increase, even if that means cuts to some school programs.
Gallo said that a failure to raise teacher pay significantly may result in larger class sizes. “The shortage is going to keep on increasing,” he said. “If we don’t have our salaries competitive, they won’t get filled in. It's going to be a scary time in August and September when we start looking at classroom sizes.”
Several speakers at a public hearing on the budget later that day repeated those themes. Mary Walter Elementary School Principal Alex O’Dell, for instance, explained that there are five teaching vacancies at the school being filled by long-term substitutes.
In his 29 years working for Fauquier County schools, he said he has seen the same pattern over and over: new teachers are trained in Fauquier County; they work there for two or three years and then move to a higher-paying teaching job in a nearby county.
“We invest in these people. We invest in their training. We spend a lot of time working with them. We build them up, and then we lose them to some other place,” O’Dell said.
Brittney Del Rocco, a teacher at Marshall Middle School who grew up in Fauquier County, said she may need to look for a higher-paying job elsewhere if salaries remain flat for another year.
“Unfortunately, as the cost of living has increased, I may no longer be able to teach in the county that I love and call home,” Del Rocco told county supervisors. “I know there's no such thing as an easy decision for you guys, especially when it comes to matters of money, but I firmly believe that funding our schools needs to be a priority.”
Even the dozen-or-so speakers March 15 who asked supervisors to lower the tax rate even further generally agreed that teachers deserved higher pay. They presented few specific ideas on how to fund those raises without extra tax revenue, however.
“I ask you to make hard decisions just like my family is making hard decisions,” Vint Hill resident Ralph Marshall told supervisors at the public hearing.
