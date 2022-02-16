Supervisors rename Grace Miller Elementary access road to honor teacher killed last month

A portion of Independence Avenue, a school access road in Bealeton, will soon become Bengü Gerek Avenue after supervisors passed a resolution Feb. 10 to honor the Grace Miller Elementary School teacher who was killed last month.
Bengü Beachley, whose surname was Gerek before marriage, was shot to death Jan. 23 in what police called an “apparent murder-suicide.” Bengü Beachley’s mother, who was also injured in the shooting, told the Fauquier Times that Beachley’s ex-husband opened fire on the two women as they arrived at Beachley’s home in Bealeton. Beachley’s divorce had been finalized only days before.
Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) explained last week that he asked Beachley’s friends and family what the county could do to honor her memory. The idea of naming the access road next to Grace Miller Elementary was a common suggestion, he said.
“These folks reached out to me and asked me to do something in her remembrance. And I couldn’t think of anything better than everybody turning in off Route 28 and seeing her name on that sign and remembering her. I don’t want to remember the negative, but I do want to remember the positive impact she had on these kids,” said Butler.
Throughout the contentious divorce, Bengü Beachley alleged her then-husband repeatedly threatened and harassed her. Last year, she filed for a protective order against him, but the request was denied by a judge.
“I just want folks to know that domestic violence is not OK,” Butler said at the Feb. 10 meeting. “And if anyone’s in a situation — and if you have to call me, please call me — call someone. But please don’t take domestic violence lightly. If you see something, if you know something, say something. Please say something to law enforcement so we can avoid situations like this in the future.”
Butler amended his original resolution, which would have renamed the road to Bengü Beachley Avenue, to reflect the teacher’s unmarried surname instead. Changing the name of the access road will have no effect on the street addresses for Grace Miller or Liberty High School next door. The only cost will be $508 to install new road signs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.