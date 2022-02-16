 Skip to main content
Supervisors rename Grace Miller Elementary access road to honor teacher killed last month

  • Updated
photo_ft_news_vigil for bengu 6_020222.jpg

At the vigil in January for Bengü Gerek Beachley, notes from children to their teacher were hung around the gazebo.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl

A portion of Independence Avenue, a school access road in Bealeton, will soon become Bengü Gerek Avenue after supervisors passed a resolution Feb. 10 to honor the Grace Miller Elementary School teacher who was killed last month.

Bengü Beachley, whose surname was Gerek before marriage, was shot to death Jan. 23 in what police called an “apparent murder-suicide.” Bengü Beachley’s mother, who was also injured in the shooting, told the Fauquier Times that Beachley’s ex-husband opened fire on the two women as they arrived at Beachley’s home in Bealeton. Beachley’s divorce had been finalized only days before.

bengu blvd

Supervisors passed a resolution Feb. 10 renaming a portion of Independence Avenue, an access road that serves Grace Miller Elementary School and Liberty High School in Bealeton, to Bengü Gerek Avenue.

Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) explained last week that he asked Beachley’s friends and family what the county could do to honor her memory. The idea of naming the access road next to Grace Miller Elementary was a common suggestion, he said.

“These folks reached out to me and asked me to do something in her remembrance. And I couldn’t think of anything better than everybody turning in off Route 28 and seeing her name on that sign and remembering her. I don’t want to remember the negative, but I do want to remember the positive impact she had on these kids,” said Butler.

phto_ft_news_bengu and mom_020222.jpeg

Semra Metin with her daughter, Bengu Beachley

Throughout the contentious divorce, Bengü Beachley alleged her then-husband repeatedly threatened and harassed her. Last year, she filed for a protective order against him, but the request was denied by a judge.

“I just want folks to know that domestic violence is not OK,” Butler said at the Feb. 10 meeting. “And if anyone’s in a situation — and if you have to call me, please call me — call someone. But please don’t take domestic violence lightly. If you see something, if you know something, say something. Please say something to law enforcement so we can avoid situations like this in the future.”

Butler amended his original resolution, which would have renamed the road to Bengü Beachley Avenue, to reflect the teacher’s unmarried surname instead. Changing the name of the access road will have no effect on the street addresses for Grace Miller or Liberty High School next door. The only cost will be $508 to install new road signs.

Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com

