Supervisors re-establish additional in-person absentee voting sites for 2021 election

Fauquier County will have a total of three in-person absentee voting locations for the 2021 Virginia general election. Fauquier supervisors voted unanimously Thursday to establish “satellite” registrar’s offices in Vint Hill and Bealeton, in addition to the main registrar’s office in Warrenton. The same three absentee voting sites were used during the 2020 general election.
The main office, at 528 Waterloo Road in Warrenton, will open for in-person absentee balloting on Sept. 17. The two satellite offices, at the Vint Hill Village Green Community Center and Bealeton Depot at Bealeton Library, are tentatively scheduled to open Oct. 12, three weeks before Election Day.
Absentee balloting proved widely popular with Fauquier residents last year; almost two-thirds of all votes in the presidential race were cast prior to Election Day. Of the total 43,661 ballots cast in the election, 46% were absentee ballots cast in person and 19% were absentee ballots cast by mail. Just 35% of all Fauquier residents who voted last year chose to do so at their local precinct polling place on Election Day itself.
On Thursday, one county resident expressed concern that opening additional absentee balloting sites would allow election workers to alter ballot tallies in favor of candidates they prefer, echoing unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 election which are still widespread in some right-wing circles.
But board members – four of the five were elected as Republicans -- tried to reassure the public that the voting process in Fauquier County is secure and fair, emphasizing election officials were “friends and neighbors.”
Board Chairman Chris Granger (Center District), a Republican, emphasized that in-person absentee balloting has been available to many Virginia voters for decades. (Before the pandemic, the Virginia legislature implemented “no-excuse” absentee balloting.)
“We’re increasing access,” said Granger. “It’s really not straying from anything that has happened in Fauquier County for the past couple decades.”
He emphasized, “I have zero doubts about election security in Fauquier County.”
Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District), who was also elected as a Republican, said that the additional absentee voting sites encouraged wider participation in the democratic process. “This actually increases the ability for people to speak in elections,” he said.
Another Republican supervisor, Chris Butler (Lee District), said he was concerned by the General Assembly’s expansion of access to absentee balloting by mail. He argued that establishing the additional in-person sites would encourage more people to vote in person, with which he has fewer concerns.
“I’m not a huge fan of early voting,” he said. “But I’m even less of a fan of mail-in voting.” He emphasized in-person absentee voting uses the same multi-layered security processes as at Election Day precincts.
