The Board of Supervisors has put off plans to hold a public hearing and possibly vote at Thursday’s monthly meeting on the proposals two companies have submitted to make broadband internet available throughout the county.
Instead, the board will hold a closed-door session “to discuss the award of a public contract involving the expenditure of public funds for broadband services, including a discussion of the terms or scope of such contract,” the county said in announcing its agenda.
The county envisions spending $20 million over four years to speed a public-private solution to the problem that is acute in the most rural parts of Fauquier.
The afternoon meeting is closed since the supervisors will be discussing the financial proposals made by Tenebris Fiber and Data Stream Mobile Technologies (formerly Omnipoint Technology Partners) and discussing them “in an open session would adversely affect the bargaining position or negotiating strategy of the county,” it said. Virginia open meeting law allows closed sessions in those circumstances, county officials said.
The supervisors solicited “conceptual” proposals last year and in November selected Tenebris and Omnipoint to present detailed plans. The county’s Procurement Office, its broadband consultant and other officials have had back and forth discussions with both companies about their plans and what resources they have to get the job done.
The board’s timetable for a decision has been pushed back before. Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel, the vice chair, said in an interview that there are “a lot of moving parts on this thing. We’re trying to make sure we do the right thing here. We’re willing to spend the extra time to make it right.”
County officials have said they anticipate a “hybrid” solution to the broadband problem, meaning laying 130 miles of new fiber and building towers that can transmit broadband signals wirelessly to homeowners and businesses that now have only slow-speed access to the internet.
Tenebris Fiber is experienced at laying fiber while Data Stream Mobile already has a small contract with the county to install towers in communities including Casanova and Goldvein.
Tenebris has not been asked to participate in Thursday’s closed session and is still awaiting the county’s response to the last information it submitted in response to county questions, said Adam Noll, its chief commercial and development officer.
Noll said the county’s cautious approach is understandable. Like Omnipoint, he said, “We’re newer companies. They want to make sure we’re financially stable.”
Tenebris has a co-developer ready to put up the money it will need to undertake the work, Noll said, “but we need to know what the terms are before we can agree to it.”
Asked if he had concerns the board might not award a contract to Tenebris, Noll said, “I’ve been dealing with a lot of counties. I’m working on a lot of different opportunities. Not all of them mature. I’m not assuming this is a slam dunk.” Tenebris stands ready to partner with other companies to solve Fauquier’s broadband problems, he said.
Omnipoint is a four-year-old enterprise, while Tenebris was formed in 2018 under new leadership from a now defunct firm the county previously chose to expand broadband coverage.
