Minutes after hearing residents describe the what they claimed would be the harm that high-powered transmission lines to a proposed Amazon data center in Warrenton would do to their property, their views and the town, the Fauquier County supervisors posed a possible solution – legislation that would require the lines to be buried underground.
It came in the form of a resolution passed unanimously on the consent agenda. The resolution asks state lawmakers to pass legislation similar to a bill that ended a years-long wrangle in Haymarket over data center power lines in 2018. If passed, this new legislation would call for Dominion Energy’s power lines in Fauquier to become part of a “pilot program” to eliminate overhead lines and towers.
“I just want to get legislation that transmission lines will be undergrounded wherever they go,” said Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District), who sponsored the resolution.
The proposal was met with enthusiasm from some residents, but resistance from others.
The resolution was prompted by a special use application from Amazon Data Services to build a data center off Blackwell Road in Warrenton. Dominion Energy has said Amazon requested power for its site, and Dominion decided that would require a new substation on premises and 230 kV transmission lines feeding it. Dominion has drawn routes for several potential lines that would run either from the junction of Vint Hill and Auburn roads to Blackwell, or from a substation off Meetze Road to Blackwell. Some routes would cut through neighborhoods or individual properties.
Local opposition has rallied against the lines, which would need 120-foot-high towers and wide rights-of-way. Mike Foltz, who created a “Protect Fauquier” Facebook group, told supervisors Thursday that its membership rapidly grew from 60 residents to 630 in five weeks. “Some are angry; some are very upset,” he said.
They are also well-organized. Twenty-seven spoke at the Warrenton Town Council meeting on July 12, urging the council to kill the data center altogether.
Folz urged the supervisors to pass the resolution as “very important protection” for the county should the Amazon application be approved.
But Cindy Burbank, also a member of the Protect Fauquier Facebook group, sent out an email July 15, complaining that the proposed solution to the threat of overhead lines would make it easier for Warrenton to approve the data center – which the coalition was trying to stop.
“I am appalled at this resolution, especially the timing of it, just when we had sent a powerful message to the WTC [Warrenton Town Council] to deny” the Amazon application, she wrote.
Meanwhile, the Piedmont Environmental Council asked the supervisors to rescind the resolution. “Please continue to preserve the rural character and quality of life that draws many to Fauquier County by not endorsing new transmission lines, above or underground, through the county,” wrote Kevin Kask, the PEC’s Fauquier land-use representative, in a letter to the board on Monday. (Disclosure: One of the members of the board of directors of the PEC, Mark Ohrstrom, also sits on the board of the Piedmont Journalism Foundation, which owns the Fauquier Times.)
Trumbo said in an interview Monday that it was not the purpose of the resolution to support the data center, but rather to protect Fauquier residents in case it was approved, and power lines had to be built to it. Both he and board Chairman Chris Granger (Center District) said at the meeting that even if the data center was denied — or if it was approved and was powered by an underground line from Meetze Road north to Blackwell Road along the U.S. 15 bypass – they still expect Dominion to try again to run transmission lines from Vint Hill Road to Blackwell.
“Sometime in the future, these electric companies are going to want to connect the circuits,” said Granger. “If they close that gap, we would prefer it be solidified in state law as an underground route.”
