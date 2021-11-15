Supervisors pass new zoning approval process for large religious venues

On Nov. 10, county supervisors unanimously approved a new zoning application process for “places of worship” that exceed 10,000 square feet or 300 seats. Construction of religious venues of this scale will now require a special exception granted by the board of supervisors. The zoning approval process for smaller religious venues will remain unchanged.
Currently, all religious venues must obtain a special permit from the county’s zoning appeals board.
The process to amend the county’s zoning ordinances began this summer, initiated by Supervisor Chris Granger (Center District). Throughout the process, supervisors have emphasized that that the new language is intended to bring the approval process for large religious facilities in line with the process for non-religious buildings of the same scale.
Supervisors have much greater latitude to review potential health and safety impacts of proposed large facilities on area residents than the zoning board members, who are appointed by the circuit court and have limited authority to consider any factors not specifically laid out in the county’s zoning ordinances or comprehensive plan.
“These things have to be looked at for placement, have to be looked at for traffic concerns,” said Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) before last week’s vote.
At a Sept. 9 public hearing on the issue, several local Christian religious leaders spoke passionately against the proposed amendment, with some claiming that supervisors were “targeting” Christian churches or otherwise “trying to drive the churches out of Fauquier County.”
Supervisors firmly pushed back against that notion and emphasized that they are purely concerned with potential land-use impacts of any facility — the religious nature of a building’s use, they said, makes no difference. Still, they delayed voting on the matter, promising to speak one-on-one with local pastors to address their concerns.
Supervisors said they talked with several religious leaders following the Sept. 9 meeting No local pastors have submitted public comments since then. Warrenton-based civil engineer Jim Carson spoke before last week’s vote, however, claiming that the amendment would place an undue burden on Christian churches wanting to build or expand in the county.
Butler firmly pushed back. “For folks to think we’re targeting churches — again, it’s a crazy notion.”
The language adopted Nov. 10 requires 10-acre minimum lot for large religious facilities in rural areas — the acreage requirement can be waived by supervisors during the special exception process — but not within service districts. Supervisors explained at last month’s meeting that they wanted to signal the county’s preference for developing areas where services like water and sewer already exist.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
