Supervisors pass local sales tax on cigarettes

Supervisors unanimously approved a tax of 40 cents per pack of cigarettes on Oct. 14. The tax will take effect Jan. 1 throughout the county and in the towns of Remington and The Plains but not in Warrenton, which already has a 20-cent tax on packs of cigarettes. For packs of less than 20, the tax will be 2 cents per cigarette.

Although a public hearing was held before the vote, no member of the public chose to speak and the tax passed with a unanimous vote. The tax will not apply to cigars, pipe tobacco or to e-cigarette products.

Earlier this year, County Administrator Paul McCulla recommended using revenue from the tax for “one-time needs or pay-as-you-go capital costs.” Tentative projections from the county budget office estimate that imposing the tax will create about $450,000 in net yearly tax revenue.

