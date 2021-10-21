Supervisors pass local sales tax on cigarettes

Supervisors unanimously approved a tax of 40 cents per pack of cigarettes on Oct. 14. The tax will take effect Jan. 1 throughout the county and in the towns of Remington and The Plains but not in Warrenton, which already has a 20-cent tax on packs of cigarettes. For packs of less than 20, the tax will be 2 cents per cigarette.
Although a public hearing was held before the vote, no member of the public chose to speak and the tax passed with a unanimous vote. The tax will not apply to cigars, pipe tobacco or to e-cigarette products.
Earlier this year, County Administrator Paul McCulla recommended using revenue from the tax for “one-time needs or pay-as-you-go capital costs.” Tentative projections from the county budget office estimate that imposing the tax will create about $450,000 in net yearly tax revenue.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.