County supervisors are poised to adopt a “flat” fiscal year 2021 budget - with no tax increases - on March 26, meaning the previously proposed 8% increase in the county budget is likely off the table. The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
Referencing the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the economy, Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel (Marshall District) addressed the issue at the March 19 public budget hearing, which was livestreamed remotely from the Warrenton Community Center.
“I want to say up front that there’s been a lot of discussion among the board and we at this point have asked [management and budget director] Erin [Kozanecki] and [county administrator] Paul McCulla to provide us with a budget that has zero tax increase,” McDaniel said.
“We will vote on this next week. But I want to let everyone know that none of the supervisors want to do anything that will add to the current burden of our citizens,” she concluded.
The proposed FY 2021 budget submitted to the board on February 28 totaled $357.9 million, an 8.2% increase from FY 2020. The proposal included a real estate tax increase of 3.6 cents, which would have brought the overall real estate tax rate to $1.030, up from $0.994, adding $136 to the average real estate tax bill.
The proposed budget increased fire and rescue expenditures by 11.6%, or $2.3 million, and increased the county’s contribution to the school division operating fund by $2.8 million. An increase of $4.1 million in allocation from the state to the school division would not be affected by a flat county budget.
Except for small increases in revenue from the potential growth of real property values – about 1%, according to the staff budget report – these and other increases to FY 2021 revenues and expenditures would be cut, and the funding levels would be mostly unchanged from the current budget, if the supervisors follow through with passing a flat budget.
Officially, Thursday’s public budget hearing lasted seven minutes. Unofficially, it lasted a bit longer – maybe 15 minutes – as staff worked to connect Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District), who was attending the meeting by phone. (Gerhardt is self-quarantining at his home after returning from an overseas trip, although he said he display no symptoms of COVID-19.)
The four remaining supervisors and a handful of county staff were the only people physically present at the hearing, spread out at separate tables in the mostly empty community center to comply with social distancing guidelines. Kozenecki read into the record comments from 11 residents; the livestream had 26 viewers by the time McDaniel adjourned the hearing.
All of the public comments had been submitted before the meeting began. Six of those comments expressed opposition to a tax increase; the other five supported funding the school budget to the levels requested by the school board.
The subdued, almost sullen atmosphere contrasts sharply with budget deliberations in normal years. In March 2019, about 250 members of the public attended a boisterous budget public hearing in the Fauquier High School auditorium; it lasted more than two hours.
The hours leading up to Thursday’s hearing were not without some drama. School board chair Duke Bland, citing indications from supervisors that the FY 2021 budget would not include any revenue increases, sent an email to the Fauquier Times announcing that the joint school board session with the board of supervisors, scheduled for 4:30 p.m., had been canceled.
Bland’s email came less than two hours before the joint work session was scheduled to begin. At least one supervisor and the clerk to the board of supervisors were unaware of the meeting’s cancellation at that time.
Supervisor Chris Granger (Center) spoke about the day’s events during the budget hearing: “I’d just like to take a moment to apologize to the public that the meeting – the joint meeting – with the school board was canceled at the last minute. That was not at the request of the board of supervisors.”
He said later in the same statement: “I’ll flat out say it: there’s some folks on [the school board] that don’t seem to understand that the economy is on fire.”
“So, I hope Mr. Bland is listening,” he continued, “and I hope in the future he’ll do his due diligence as a chairman of the school board and meet face to face to discuss the challenges we all have.”
Speaking earlier in the day, McDaniel struck a more conciliatory tone; she said that school board members were “very understanding” of the move by supervisors to nix any revenue increase given the economic situation during the coronavirus outbreak.
“[School superintendent] Dr. Jeck and Paul [McCulla] agreed that it didn’t make sense [to have a joint work session] if there was nothing to discuss” regarding budget increases, she said.
No supervisor has so far indicated opposition to passing a budget with no tax increase.
Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) has been open about his opposition to any tax increase under current circumstances. He said in a March 20 email that “so many residents have been financially impacted by COVID-19 with dwindling retirement accounts, childcare costs, impacts on small business, especially those working in hospitality. It would be irresponsible for us to increase taxes during these uncertain times.”
Gerhardt is also opposed to any tax increases for FY 2021. “These are unprecedented times,” he said, “and our economy and people’s incomes will undoubtedly be negatively impacted. All of us, including the county, will need to get by with less.”
Supervisors also passed, unanimously, two resolutions at Thursday’s meeting.
The first ratified the county administrator’s decision March 17 to declare a local state of emergency for Fauquier County.
The second allocated $100,000 from the county’s contingency reserve fund to pay for the response to the COVID-19 outbreak, including the “procurement of certain goods and services beyond the appropriated budgets of certain county departments.” Expenditures from this appropriation will be overseen by the county administrator.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
