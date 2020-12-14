As they do each year, county supervisors began their December regular meeting by honoring a “Citizen of the Year” from each of the county’s five magisterial districts. Each supervisor is responsible for choosing the person or people to honor in their district.
April Achter
Center District
Center District Supervisor Chris Granger awarded epidemiologist April Achter the honor for his district. Achter is the public health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.
Granger said the feedback from his constituents was “overwhelming” in favor of naming Achter the citizen of the year. “A lot of what we see in our community, specifically in the Center District, with businesses being open is due to her effects and working with those business owners to put safe practices in place to be open,” Granger said. “We as a community owe a lot to her.”
Granger quoted a letter he received nominating Achter for the award, adding it reflected his views as well. “Ms. Achter’s deft touch in sharing information while successfully educating citizens carries ripple effects across our community,” the letter said. “With regular frequency nurses, physicians and elected leaders comment that they would feel unprepared and uninformed to answer the needs of patients and residents without the efforts of Ms. Achter.”
The letter concluded, “Epidemiologists within the Virginia Department of Health are seldom heralded for their work. Public health saves lives, and the work of Ms. Achter saved lives in 2020.”
Dr. Steven von Elten
Cedar Run District
Cedar Run District Supervisor Rick Gerhardt chose Dr. Steven von Elten, a founding member of Piedmont Family Practice and Piedmont Urgent Care, as his district’s Citizen of the Year. von Elten leads the task force that created the coronavirus rapid testing program in Warrenton, one of the first such programs in the state.
Gerhardt remarked on von Elten’s more than 40 years as a physician practicing locally and his “willingness to educate the community as well as coordinate essential testing activities” during the pandemic.
“I’ve chosen you to be my citizen of the year for the many contributions you’ve made over your 40-plus years in Fauquier County, but mainly for your efforts surrounding COVID testing in the past year.”
Accepting the honor, von Elten was quick to share the credit. “It really wasn’t me,” he told supervisors, “It was really the task force: [Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Health Director] Dr. [Wade] Kartchner, the Virginia Department of Health, [RRHD Public Health Coordinator] April Achter, a lot of the [board] members here – [Fauquier County Administrator] Paul McCulla served on that task force – and the tireless effort of my staff. They are the true unsung heroes.”
Duke Yowell
Marshall District
Marshall District Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel awarded lifelong Marshall resident Duke Yowell the honor for her district. Yowell spent 42 years of his banking career at Marshall National Bank, where he served as president and CEO for a decade. After the dissolution of Marshall National Bank, Yowell was one of the founding members of Oak View National Bank, where he currently serves on the board of directors.
Yowell is also the president of the Fauquier Heritage & Preservation Foundation, which hosts archives significant to the history of the county in its library and education center in Marshall. “I really love Fauquier County and I really love Marshall,” Yowell said while accepting the award.
Mark Deane
Scott District
Scott District Supervisor Holder Trumbo awarded Atoka resident Mark Deane the honor for posting photographs of people and places in the county to his personal Facebook page and to local Facebook groups. Deane is a home renovator and often shares pictures of houses he is working on.
“Through this year you’ve shared a lot of beauty and a lot of talent,” Trumbo told Deane. “Probably even more important are the stories you tell – stories that might never get told otherwise.” He added later, “You brought a light to this community.”
John Meadows
Lee District
Lee District Supervisor Chris Butler named John Meadows, the chair of both the county planning commission and the board of zoning appeals, as his district’s Citizen of the Year. Speaking of his work on land use issues, Butler commended Meadows especially for his work with zoning boards in neighboring counties to work toward more comprehensive land-use regulations.
Butler also talked about how Meadows, a lifelong resident of the county, contributes to the community in a personal capacity. “He quietly supports families in need,” Butler said. “He is always quick to slide a couple hundred dollars into the pass-the-hat when we do fundraisers at the fire department. He’s been resident authority on cattle, dogs, horses and a lot of electric issues for folks in Lee District.”
