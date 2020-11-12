Following the Fauquier County School Board’s vote this week to approve a $1,000 bonus for all permanent full time and part time school division employees, county supervisors are set to approve a similar measure for other county employees. The move would cost about $735,000 and be taken from a $4.9 million general fund surplus from fiscal year 2020. (Fiscal year 2021 began July 1.)
The bonuses are part of a broader resolution to allocate funds leftover from the previous fiscal year. Before the vote on the resolution Thursday evening, citizens will have the opportunity to weigh in at a public hearing.
At a Thursday afternoon work session, supervisors were furious they were not told of the decision to distribute bonuses to school employees ahead of school board’s vote Monday. Though no supervisor indicated they would definitely vote against the bonuses for county employees, supervisors took turns criticizing the school board’s actions.
Because they were not informed of the plan before Monday’s vote, supervisors said, the school board’s unexpected decision discounted the contribution of non-school-division county employee. Supervisors said they felt they were essentially forced to follow suit by approving a similar bonus regardless of whether they consider it a wise fiscal decision.
Supervisor Chris Granger (Center District) sounded off about the school board’s decision. He claimed that, in light of the current economic recession, it was irresponsible for the school board to approve the $2.8 million measure when so much was still uncertain about the amount of state funding the school division will receive next year.
County supervisors are expected to vote Thursday on whether to eliminate the annual vehicle …
By approving the bonuses for school employees without telling supervisors, school board members were implicitly indicating school employees were worth more than other county workers, like fire and rescue personnel, Granger claimed. He said that because of the lack of communication, school board members could not have known if supervisors were in a position to approve similar bonuses for other county employees.
“I’m not going to defend the school board, Granger said. “I’m appalled at the position the school board has put this community in.” He explained that, in his view, the school board’s decision forced supervisors to determine “who is worth what” -- a situation that could have been avoided, he added, if the school board had worked with supervisors on the issue.
Granger emphasized his support and appreciation of county employees’ work during the pandemic – “No one is discounting the work [county employees] are doing” -- but said “there are a lot of people in our community hurting.” He has concerns about using taxpayer money for this purpose, he said, when so many county residents have been affected by the economic downturn during the pandemic.
Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District) used similar language. “It’s appalling the school board took the action they did in the way they did it,” he said, but added that he will support the bonuses for county employees as he sees no other equitable option in light of the school board’s decision.
Scott District Supervisor Holder Trumbo said he would vote for the bonuses – the school board’s actions “mean we can’t say we’re not going to do it for our folks,” he said – but added that people working for private companies have struggled far more than public employees. “The private sector folks aren’t getting more. They are getting less,” he said.
