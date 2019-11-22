The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 14 approved a list of legislative proposals for the Virginia General Assembly to consider during the 2020 legislative session.
Revenue impacts for local governments:
- Fauquier County opposes the imposition of any additional unfunded state mandates upon localities.
- Fauquier County urges the General Assembly to return to paying $14 per day for all state responsible inmates incarcerated in local jails, for whom they are now paying $12 per day.
- Fauquier County supports continued funding for local day placement programs under the Children’s Services Act. The largest expenditure for Fauquier County is special education day placement, for which the Commonwealth only provides funding for two-thirds of expenditures. Local day placement programs would allow children to remain in their communities, allow local school personnel to track the progress of the child, allow community services to be provided to families and children beyond the day placement and achieve savings for taxpayers through a shorter length of stay.
Education:
- Fauquier County urges the state to be a reliable funding partner in accordance with the Virginia Constitution and state statutes. The Standards of Quality should recognize the resources, including positions, required for a high-quality public education system. Any changes in methodology and changes in the division of financial responsibility that result in a shift of funding responsibility from the state to localities is unacceptable.
- Fauquier County urges the General Assembly to take a thorough and broad look at reforming public education funding and the structure of state and local taxation. Any such reformation must recognize the unintended consequences of revenue sources not aligning with service delivery. For example, the current Commonwealth policy of using full assessed value in the calculation of the Composite Index penalizes localities that employ Land Use Value Taxation to incentivize land conservation consistent with Virginia’s land preservation goals and policies.
- Land use and zoning authority:
- Fauquier County seeks legislative authority to relocate its Circuit Courthouse up to 1,000 feet in any direction without public referendum, provided that the courthouse remains within the boundaries of the Town of Warrenton.
- Fauquier County opposes any measure that would eliminate or reduce any local government zoning, land use or revenue authority.
- Fauquier County supports legislation that grants localities additional tools to adequately meet increasing needs for public services driven by new development without burdening current residents with the cost of new growth through increased real estate taxes. Such additional tools may include broad impact fee authority for all counties, and adequate public facilities provisions in subdivision ordinances.
- Fauquier County supports additional funding for the Stormwater Local Assistance Fund to assist localities in meeting their TMDL goals.
- Fauquier County supports legislation providing for tighter regulation of fill dirt purported to be for “agricultural purposes.”
- Purchase of Development Rights and Conservation:
- Fauquier County supports increased state funding for the purchase of conservation easements and other land conservation needs.
Libraries:
- Fauquier County seeks an increase to the state aid formula for public libraries. Funding available for public libraries currently falls short of the amount needed to fully fund the formula as defined by the Code of Virginia. Funds are needed, as more and more Virginians turn to their public libraries to bridge the gap between those with access to electronic resources and those without.
Registrar:
- Fauquier County is concerned with managing the volume of voters and additional local expense resulting from recent “early/no excuse voting” legislation and urges the General Assembly to delay implementation for one year to an “off year” election year.
Transportation priorities:
- Fauquier County seeks support from the Virginia General Assembly to encourage the Virginia Department of Transportation to construct a traffic light at the intersection of U.S. 29 North and Mill Run Industrial Park.
- Fauquier County requests the General Assembly to encourage the Virginia Department of Transportation to realign Independence Avenue in Bealeton to be adjacent to Lafayette Lane with an all-way traffic signal in order to increase traffic safety, provide savings in school bus fuel and enhance transportation efficiency.
Broadband/wireless telecommunications
- Fauquier County supports additional funding to expand broadband capabilities in underserved and rural areas including protecting and enhancing local authority to deploy or partner with others, public or private.
Health, safety and welfare:
- Fauquier County strongly supports legislation increasing statewide penalties and restrictions on a driver’s use of technology, or other distraction while operating a motor vehicle. The numbers of accidents and deaths nationwide that are caused by distracted driving are increasing at alarming rates. In an effort to protect the health and safety of our citizens and public that travel by roads within our jurisdiction, the county further supports legislation that would provide clear authority for the county to adopt and enforce a local ordinance requiring drivers to pay full attention while driving.
- Fauquier County seeks the General Assembly to strongly encourage the Virginia Department of Health to promote harvested rainwater as potable for human consumption.
- Fauquier County strongly opposes any legislative attempts to undermine or limit legal and Constitutional gun ownership in the county and Commonwealth of Virginia.
