Disabled military veterans living in Fauquier County will receive a break on personal property tax for a single vehicle, thanks to a change in the county code approved by supervisors on Thursday.
The establishment of a separate personal property tax classification applies only to one vehicle owned by a veteran who has lost one or both legs, an arm or a hand, is blind or is permanently and totally disabled.
The tax forgiveness will result in $57,822 in revenue not received by the county, based on the number of veterans with disabled veterans’ tags on their vehicles.
The same tax break is already received by members or auxiliary members of volunteer emergency medical services or fire departments.
Supervisors unanimously approved the tax break for veterans following a public hearing Thursday that drew no speakers.
County Commissioner of Revenue Ross D’Urso said a referendum in 2020 will make disabled veterans statewide eligible for the tax break, assuming it’s approved by voters.
In other business
Supervisors approved ratifying its offer to purchase of about 3.7 acres of land adjacent to the Marshall convenience site to enable the expansion of the site. The location is used by residents to bring household trash and recyclables. The county completed a 90-day feasibility study before moving ahead with buying the land from the current owner, Hilleary Bogley. The county will pay $299,500 for the property.
The board also approved establishing a part-time permanent investigator position in the county attorney’s office and increasing a part-time zoning inspector position in the community development department to fulltime.
The county attorney’s investigator will work on potential county code and zoning ordinance violation cases for a maximum of 20 hours per week. The annual cost of the new hire is placed at $68,765 ($51,121 salary and $17,644 benefits). The cost for hiring during the midst of the current fiscal year is $27,484.
The existing part-time zoning inspector will now be working fulltime to inspect claims of zoning violations. The annual cost will be $73,766. Funding will be covered using funds set aside for an assistant director position, which is vacant.
