Focusing on items they say will insulate against future tax increases, county supervisors voted Wednesday to allocate $15.8 million that was budgeted — but not spent — in fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30. Most of the money was allocated to mitigate the effects of rising construction costs; other funds were committed to school division needs.
The board committed $10.2 million to the capital reserve fund, which can be used to address cost overruns for major building projects or decrease the county’s reliance on debt funding. Other non-school-related spending items were much smaller, like distributing $135,000 to volunteer fire stations to help pay for increased fuel costs.
The $4.4 million of local tax money left over from the school division’s budget proved to be the most contentious. The school board initially wanted to use $2.59 million of the carryover to give school employees permanent salary increases and another $1.86 million to distribute bonuses to staff. But supervisors firmly rejected that proposal, pointing out that the annual spending increase would be equal to 1.8 cents on the real estate tax rate. Supervisors also rejected a plan to distribute bonuses to non-school county staffers, arguing that the money should be used to mitigate the burden of rising capital costs and a possible recession on taxpayers.
Instead, supervisors said that carryover local tax dollars budgeted for the school division should go toward addressing critical maintenance issues in aging school buildings and chipping away at the $16.6 million cost overrun expected for the Taylor Middle School renovation project.
The school board eventually changed course, passing a revised spending request last week after using state funds to distribute year-end bonuses to all school employees.
“My main priorities are safety for the schools, and for maintenance it’s going to cost more if we don’t do it now,” Supervisor Kevin Carter (Center District) said at Wednesday’s meeting. Echoing the views of other supervisors, he said that he wished more carryover funding could be directed to the Taylor project but that he generally trusted the school board’s list of its most critical maintenance priorities.
The allocation plan passed by supervisors Wednesday includes $2 million to repair the roofs at Cedar Lee and Marshall middle schools, $750,000 to replace the boiler at Fauquier High School, $104,000 to rebuild the chiller at Auburn Middle School and $33,000 for a boiler at Pierce Elementary School. Another $345,000 will go toward purchasing three air-conditioned school buses.
Supervisors committed another $1.2 million of the school division’s carryover to the Taylor project, with the understanding that up to $300,000 may be redirected to decommission the septic system at Pearson Elementary School in Calverton.
School division officials estimate that up to $77 million is needed to address all critical maintenance issues in school buildings. The Taylor project, which could begin the engineering phase within a year, is now expected to cost $56 million.
Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District) was the only board member to vote against the allocation plan, arguing that more of the school division’s carryover should have been directed to the Taylor cost overrun.
County Administrator Paul McCulla told supervisors that he is working to arrange a joint meeting with the school board to better understand the reasons for the Taylor project’s cost increases.
