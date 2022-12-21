photo_ft_news_BoS-6_Holder Trumbo_20221208.jpg

Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District) was the only "no" vote Dec. 21 on a resolution to allocate $15.8 million in carryover funds from fiscal year 2022. Holder argued that more money should have been directed to address the $16.6 million cost overrun for the Taylor Middle School renovation project.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
Download PDF 2022_12_21 BoS carryover spending plan.pdf

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.