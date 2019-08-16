In a split vote, the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 8 defeated a zoning text amendment that would have permitted subdividing a lot in non-common open space for family use.
Supervisors who were opposed, Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run), Mary Leigh McDaniel (Marshall) and Holder Trumbo (Scott) were wary of loosening the current restriction. Their three votes defeated a motion to allow the amendment that was introduced by Supervisors Chairman Chris Butler (Lee) and backed by Chris Granger (Center).
The planning commission was also divided on the issue; it voted 3-2 to recommend to the supervisors that the proposed text amendment be rejected.
“This is a very specific family transfer,” said Granger. In many instances, the requests would be coming from working farms; allowing such subdivisions would help preserve the county’s rural character and nature, he said.
Butler said he saw such division of property as a way to provide affordable housing and allow a parent to help a child wanting a place on the land. He emphasized that the 85-15 rule would remain. Under that restriction, 85 percent of the original parcel would have to remain open space if it is subdivided.
The non-common open space requirement was adopted by Fauquier supervisors in 1981. To date, 260 parcels zoned rural agricultural or rural conservation have been placed in a non-common open space easement. The easement is perpetual and remains in full force unless the property owner requests a modification or termination. Potentially, 61 property owners could request a family division of property with a non-common open space easement, according to a county staff analysis.
“Under the sliding scale (the 85-15 rule) we have kept Fauquier rural. I’m not going to do anything to jeopardize that. We’re going to have more challenges if we do it,” said Gerhardt. “I feel for people stuck in that situation. As a newly married couple we couldn’t do anything with the tenant house because it belonged to my in-laws and we couldn’t break if off. We were lucky to find another way.”
McDaniel, in voting not to make a change, said, “people who come here want to stay here. We’re always at risk of losing it with a little crack here and a little crack there” in the rules.
The only public speaker during the public hearing that preceded was Julie Bolthouse, Piedmont Environmental Council’s field representative for Fauquier, who reiterated concern about unintended consequences from loosening the rules.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
