Fauquier County supervisors signaled unanimous support Thursday afternoon for a revised county budget that would cut the real estate tax rate to 90.3 cents per $100 of assessed value. That rate, the lowest in 13 years, is 3 cents lower than originally proposed last month and 9 cents lower than the current rate of 99.4 cents. The board plans to vote on the proposal Thursday evening.
Because of the substantial increase in real estate values since 2017 — the last time those values were assessed before the current cycle — the average homeowner’s tax bill will still increase by about $390 per year with the new rate. Each penny on the tax rate costs the average homeowner $46 per year, according to the county budget office.
Supervisors had last met to discuss the budget March 29, when a majority expressed support for lowering the tax rate to roughly 91 cents. Since then, Commissioner of the Revenue Eric Maybach analyzed the impact of the county’s program to reduce the tax bills of low-income elderly people; that analysis found that the number of program participants this year will be significantly less than last year, accounting for $1.4 million in revenue not anticipated in earlier budget proposals.
On Thursday, supervisors briefly discussed allocating that additional revenue and other, smaller spending reductions to the school division, but they opted to lower the tax rate instead. While the revised county budget discussed Thursday would fund the 5% raises for school division employees implemented last year, it would not fund any new raises for school employees. School board members have said that, if no additional local tax revenue is forthcoming, they are willing to cut some programs and institute a hiring freeze to fund additional raises for existing school employees this year instead.
The school division had requested an additional $7.6 million in local tax revenue that would go toward funding average 13% raises for teachers. But that request represented about 5 cents on the real estate tax rate, and supervisors have stood firm on their commitment to pass a budget with the lowest tax rate feasible, despite pleas from school board members and some members of the school community.
Limited good news for the school division came late last month, when the budget office announced that providing health care to school employees will cost $1.5 million less than initially expected. But that will only go so far toward providing the substantial raises that school board members have insisted are necessary to avoid losing more teachers to school divisions in Northern Virginia.
State funding still in limbo
Thursday’s discussions came amid continued uncertainty in the state legislature about the fate of the state tax on groceries, which has contributed $2.5 million to the county budget annually. The proposed county budget assumes the General Assembly will follow through on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign promise to cut that tax entirely. That fact — combined with a new state mandate on retirement funds — means that the proposed county tax on real estate is 2.2 cents higher than it would be without the state cuts, county budget director Lisa Henty pointed out, assuming other factors were equal. No movement on that issue is expected in Richmond until at least April 27, Henty told supervisors.
If the General Assembly changes course and keeps some or all of the grocery tax in place, that money could be allocated to the school division or elsewhere. The only consensus on the issue among supervisors Thursday, however, was a general frustration with the state government for threatening to take that revenue away. There was no agreement on how to allocate the grocery tax revenue locally if the General Assembly keeps the tax in place, and supervisors indicated that they would make an out-of-cycle allocation in that scenario.
'Some bills just have to be paid'
Still, supervisors were upbeat about what the latest budget proposal would accomplish. The latest revision would put county-employed first responders on a stepped pay scale, for instance, resulting in average 5% raises and guaranteed yearly increases going forward, something that the county’s fire chief and sheriff have said will make it easier to recruit and retain employees. Referring to the average real estate tax bill increase for county homeowners, Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) said that, “for $34 a month, taxpayers are hopefully keeping our firefighter turnover low, our law enforcement turnover low.”
The proposed budget would also increase the minimum wage for county employees to $15 per hour and give all county employees — outside of first responders — a flat 5% raise. County Administrator Paul McCulla said, for instance, that failing to raise wages could have resulted in rolling closures of the county’s remote trash-collection facilities due to staffing shortages.
“Some bills just have to be paid,” said Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District), “and some of these enhancements we discussed are a huge improvement county wide. … These are all responsible increases. These are things we need to have.”
Board Chairman Chris Granger (Center District) pointed to the revised capital spending plan, discussed March 29, that eliminates a planned courthouse project and instead accelerates major projects like the construction of a fire station in Bealeton, renovations to three other fire stations, the construction of a central library, improvements to the Central Sports Complex and a host of major school repairs to school buildings.
“We’re definitely accomplishing a lot and I think staff has done a fantastic job scrubbing this,” added Supervisor Rick Gerhart (Cedar Run District).
Is tax payers need to know how much these “first responders” lawsuit settlements have cost the tax payers.
Log In
