Supervisors consider re-establishing early voting sites for 2021 election

To make in-person absentee balloting more accessible during the 2020 general election, Fauquier supervisors established two “satellite” registrar’s offices in Bealeton and Vint Hill in addition to the main Warrenton office. They’re considering doing the same thing this year for the upcoming state elections.
A public hearing will be held at the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors meeting this Thursday, and supervisors could then vote on the proposal to re-open the Bealeton and Vint Hill offices this year. If the proposal fails, in-person absentee voting will still be available in Warrenton to all registered voters in the county in the run-up to the November election.
A public hearing and vote are necessary because the Warrenton office is the only “permanent” early voting site, Board Chairman Chris Granger (Center District) explained Monday. “The others have to have public comment to be approved,” he said. Funding for the satellite voting sites was included in the FY 2022 budget approved in March, he added.
Early voting across Virginia begins Sept. 17 this year, and all county registered voters are eligible to cast a ballot in person at the main office in Warrenton. Like last year, the two satellite sites will likely open three weeks prior to Election Day (Nov. 2), Fauquier County Electoral Board Vice Chairman Bob Zwick said Monday.
Saturday voting will be available at all three locations on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, he added. The electoral board has the option of establishing Sunday voting as well, but Zwick said that he doesn’t anticipate Sunday voting this year. “We don’t have a whole lot of demand from locals for Sunday voting,” he explained.
In January 2020 – before the pandemic – the Virginia legislature established a 45-day “no excuse” absentee voting period ahead of all elections in the state. Absentee voting proved popular with Fauquier County voters during the 2020 election. Almost two-thirds of all county residents who cast a ballot in the presidential race last year voted before Election Day.
“All comments received, from many people, were that they really liked being able to vote at the satellite locations and being able to vote early,” said a post-election report submitted in January by the three-member electoral board and Registrar Alex Ables. The only significant complaint from the public, the report added, was that there was no early voting site in the Marshall area.
Of the total 43,661 ballots cast, 19,574 were cast in person at one of the three early voting sites. Another 8,680 were cast by mail. (Mailed ballots completed and returned to a voting site in-person are counted as “mailed.”) The remaining 15,407 ballots were cast at the county’s 20 precinct polling places on Election Day.
The main office in Warrenton saw the most traffic, with nearly 11,000 absentee ballots cast there from September to November. The Bealeton and Vint Hill sites, opened about a month after early voting began, each hosted more than 4,000 voters in the run-up to Election Day.
The influx of early voters strained the election office’s resources and space, however, according to the January report. The main office in Warrenton “is an inadequate space for the scale of mailing operations and in-person voting, even with the voting equipment stored offsite,” the report said, making the office “an extremely noisy, difficult work environment.” The report recommended finding another location for the main registrar’s office – a location that is at least 1,900 square feet larger.
Lack of parking was also a concern in Warrenton, the report said. Additionally, voters were forced to wait in line outside in Bealeton, meaning inclement weather could affect voters at busy times.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
