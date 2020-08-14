The establishment of two additional county registrar’s offices to facilitate in-person absentee voting can go ahead after Fauquier County supervisors voted unanimously Thursday to amend the county’s election ordinance. Currently, Fauquier County residents wishing to cast an absentee ballot in-person must do so at the central registrar’s office in Warrenton.
(Scott District Supervisor Holder Trumbo was absent from Thursday’s meeting.)
The two new offices, which will be located at Vint Hill Village Green Community Center and at the Bealeton Depot, were made possible by legislation passed this year by the Virginia General Assembly in an effort to expand access to the polls.
During the same session, the state legislature voted to allow any registered voter to request an absentee ballot and vote by mail or in-person at a registrar’s office up to 45 days before an election until the Saturday before Election Day. The Nov. 3 general election will be the first time no-excuse absentee balloting will be an option for Virginia voters.
Deputy County Administrator Erin Kozanecki estimated last week that the total cost of setting up the two new offices most likely will be between $250,000 and $300,000; the county is responsible for almost all of the cost. The county budget for fiscal year 2021, which began July 1, allocated up to $100,000 to accommodate early voting; these funds would cover the initial costs of setting up the new sites, she said.
Running bamboo ordinances pass unanimously
After public hearings conducted Thursday, members of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors also passed unanimously two ordinances that regulate the encroachment of running bamboo – an invasive species that spreads aggressively through its root system – onto neighboring properties or public right of ways.
One ordinance requires property owners to implement containment measures to prevent the spread of the vegetation to adjoining properties; failure to do so could result in a civil penalty of $50 for a first offense and up to $3,000 in any one-year period.
Running bamboo, the ordinance says, “has been and will continue to be destructive to the natural environment and destructive to structures and walkways on properties adjoining and neighboring those properties where running bamboo has been planted or permitted to grow.”
A separate ordinance passed by supervisors Thursday prohibits the accumulation of “trash, garbage, refuse, litter and other substances which might endanger the health or safety of other residents.”
The ordinance also prohibits landowners to allow “grass, weeds and other foreign growth, including running bamboo” to grow “without being cut” and gives the county authority to remove the offending growth – at the owner’s expense – if the landowner does not implement sufficient mitigation measures. The provision specifically excludes land zoned for agricultural use from the ordinance. It carries the same penalties as the regulation specific to running bamboo.
Of the five public hearing items, the ordinance on trash and excess vegetation was the only one to garner significant opposition.
“I feel like I’m being robbed. It’s really out of order. This – it’s our freedom,” June Martin, a resident of Marshall, told supervisors. “This is exorbitant,” she said, adding later, “It’s an intrusion on our rights.”
Martin was one of six Marshall residents to oppose the regulation. Other speakers said the wording was too vague and the penalties were too high.
Supervisor Chris Granger (Center District) emphatically disagreed that the ordinance would infringe on property rights. “You have to take this in context. This is when a property owner infringes on their neighbor’s rights,” he said, adding that under current county law there is no recourse for a property owner whose land is affected by running bamboo or overgrowth from a neighboring property.
“Nobody is trying to trample on anybody’s rights,” Granger said. “This is from real world examples in this county of neighbors not doing the right thing and intruding on neighbors’ properties.”
Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) chimed in, talking about the county’s past efforts to kill Johnson grass, an invasive species that spreads similarly to bamboo. “There’s nothing new here,” he said of the proposed ordinance, “it’s just something that has to be addressed.”
Supervisors endorse applications for seven potential VDOT projects
As part of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale prioritization process, the application and funding mechanism for road projects that a state board determines are priorities, supervisors passed a resolution Thursday to support the submission of seven funding applications for projects that would affect state roads in the county.
County staff members emphasized to supervisors that submitting an application does not mean the county is required to accept the project funding – or act on that funding - if an application is approved.
Supervisors approved funding applications for the following potential projects:
- The addition of a restricted crossing U-turn off of the east-bound section of exit 28 on Interstate 66 at Marshall;
- The addition of a roundabout off of the west-board portion of exit 28 at Marshall;
- The addition of a restricted crossing U-turn at James Madison Highway and Lees Mill Road north of Opal;
- The addition of a roundabout at the intersection of John Marshall Highway, Belvior Road and Zulla Road east of Marshall;
- The addition of dual right turn lanes at the intersection of Lee Highway and Vint Hill Road at Buckland;
- The addition of dual left turn lanes at Lee Highway and Broad Church Road in New Baltimore and
- The addition of a restricted crossing U-turn at Marsh Road, Covington's Corner Road and Balls Mill Road south of Opal.
According to the staff report submitted by county transportation planner Joseph Costello, the results of the applications should be known by summer 2021. However, the projects would be unlikely to receive funds until at least 2026.
Other items on the agenda
Other items passed by supervisors Thursday include:
- A resolution establishing the maximum amount of property tax relief for qualifying motor vehicles;
- The authorization of three conservation easements;
- A one-year lease extension for the Marshall Business Center;
- A resolution to petition that a circuit court judge be appointed to a permanent seat in Fauquier County;
- The authorization of a minor boundary adjustment with the town of The Plains and
- A resolution authorizing the sale of 3.3 acres of county-owned land in Goldvein.
The minutes from Thursday's meeting can be found here.
Residents, business owners oppose Marshall Main Street project
Led by Marshall Business and Resident Association President Mary Wilkerson and her daughter, MBRA Secretary Mary-Elizabeth Wilkerson, 15 people spoke during Thursday’s meeting during citizen’s time to urge supervisors to “cancel” the Marshall Main Street improvement project.
The project, which affects Marshall’s Main Street from just west of Frost Avenue to just east of Winchester Road, would move all overhead utility wires underground, expand sidewalks – narrowing the total width of the street by about two feet -- add crosswalks, improve signage and add trees and street lighting.
Deputy County Administrator Erin Kozanecki said that that project was bid out in late June and the bidding process was closed Aug. 4. “We are currently in the bid review process, which includes review by VDOT and the Federal Highway Administration,” she said. “This process normally takes about 30 days, but we have noticed that COVID has slowed down reviews at the state/federal level.”
The project has already been funded in its entirety. Of the $6.29 million total budget, $3.61 million from state and federal funds; $910,000 from donations and $583,000 from proffers (funded in advance by the county’s capital reserve). An additional $1.9 million comes from local matching funds: $545,413 from the county’s capital reserves and $643,272 funded up-front from county reserve funds to be paid back via an increase in the Marshall special lighting district tax.
The tax increase, which would change the rate from $0.005 to $0.025 per $100,000 of assessed value, was passed by the board of supervisors in 2013 and goes into effect the year after construction begins. Under the new levy, real estate owners would pay annually $25 per $100,000 of assessed value, up from $5 -- for 10 years.
Opponents of the project have cited several concerns, including the increased tax burden and the effect on businesses during the construction phase. The Wilkersons and other opponents claim that the project is preventing the Virginia Department of Transportation from performing routine maintenance on sidewalks and roads in the town.
The project, Mary Elizabeth Wilkerson told supervisors Thursday, “will be destructive economically as well as physically to Marshall.”
The MBRA’s position is that the county should cancel the project entirely before any contracts are awarded, and instead “improve Main Street with low-to-no-cost ways,” Mary Wilkerson said in February.
About 30 interested individuals stopped by a demonstration/walk sponsored by the MBRA on Aug. 8, at the spot where the work would be done on Main Street. MRBA representatives took the opportunity to share their opposition to the Main Street improvements project. Participants walked the affected section of Main Street, holding signs.
After Thursday’s meeting, each of the four supervisors present said their position on the project has not changed; no supervisor has previously expressed support for canceling the project.
