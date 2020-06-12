On Thursday night at a regular meeting of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors, members of the board approved a spending plan for $5.27 million allocated to the county government from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which was created by Congress in March as part of the CARES Act. The spending plan, which is not binding, leaves the allocation of $390,311 to be approved at a later time.
An additional $944,265 was allocated from the CRF to Fauquier County’s three incorporated towns: Warrenton ($866,965), Remington ($56,884) and The Plains ($20,416). In total, Virginia localities received $3.1 billion from the CRF, which was disbursed based on population.
Allowable uses of CRF funds include, among other categories, the purchase of personal protection equipment, the costs of implementing telework and distance learning programs and public safety and health costs incurred because of the pandemic. The funds must be expended by Dec. 30 and cannot supplant the FY 2020 or FY 2021 budgets.
Despite the approval of the spending plan, questions remain on the allowable uses of the funds and the mechanism for distributing them, and a state association of local budget directors is currently in the process of seeking more specific guidance, the county’s director of management and budget Erin Kozenecki told supervisors at a Thursday work session.
Supervisors will need to authorize at a later date the actual spending of the money received from the CRF, Kozenecki emphasized in a later email. “[T]he approval of the spending plan does not constitute an authorization to spend those funds,” she said. In some cases, supervisors would need more guidance from state and federal agencies before authorizing the funds, she said, and it is unclear when that guidance will come.
For instance, she said, business loans and grants are an allowable use. However, no clear guidance has been received from state or federal agencies regarding how – and whether – businesses who have received a loan under the federal Paycheck Protection Program could also receive a grant or loan distributed from the county’s CRF allocation.
Kozenecki said that some expenses already incurred by the county as a direct result of the pandemic would be reimbursed by the CRF funds. “For items that we have already had to procure/implement for continuity/response; we will send [the board of supervisors] a request to allocate that funding to backfill local funds we used in the interim,” she said, explaining, “This would be things such as PPE for staff, public spaces, retrofitting public access area for the protection of staff and citizens for reopening, etc.”
The proposed use of funds approved by supervisors Thursday includes 19 items that fall within allowable use categories, according to Kozenecki. She said during the Thursday work session that many of these numbers are estimates and more will be known about the actual costs as the year progresses.
- $1,650,000 to the school division for the purchase of Chromebooks;
- $1,250,000 for broadband and connectivity efforts;
- $500,000 for the purchase of personal protective equipment stock;
- $375,000 for IT costs associated with some county employees teleworking;
- $250,000 for employee exposures and work coverage;
- $150,000 to outfit public-facing offices with equipment meant to mitigate transmission of communicable diseases;
- $144,000 for payments issued under the Family First Leave Act;
- $100,000 to establish a microloan program for agricultural businesses;
- $100,000 for IT costs associated with establishing virtual county meeting mechanisms;
- $50,000 for distribution to food banks and other similar entities;
- $50,000 for enhanced cleaning costs;
- $50,000 to the microloan program managed by the economic development authority;
- $50,000 for PPE for county and town “business readiness;”
- $44,669 to match a grant to Lord Fairfax Community College for workforce training;
- $30,000 to marking costs associated with economic development;
- $25,000 to Piedmont Urgent Care to provide COVID testing to patients who cannot afford it otherwise;
- $25,000 for PPE for county staff;
- $20,000 to support LFCC small business and community development program, and
- $15,000 to the department of social services.
