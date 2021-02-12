On Thursday, Fauquier County supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance to allow speed cameras to enforce speed limits in school zones. While the sheriff’s office has already agreed to a payment schedule with a private company to install and maintain the cameras, spokesman Sgt. Steven Lewis said Friday the timeline for rolling out the program has yet to be finalized.
The problem that led to the decision is significant, county officials said this week. County Attorney Tracy Gallehr told supervisors that, in a recent trial run of the speed camera equipment in front of P.B. Smith Elementary School on Dumfries Road, more than 650 vehicles were detected traveling at least 10 miles per hour over the school-zone speed limit in the course of just one hour.
Board Chairman Chris Granger (Center District) called that number “staggering.”
Earlier in the week, Granger explained the proposed ordinance was the result of feedback from school board members, school parents and the sheriff’s office. There are “big speeding problems in school zones,” he said, and there are simply not enough sheriff’s deputies to monitor traffic effectively everywhere.
It’s unclear when the equipment will be installed. “The sheriff’s office is working with the vendor and a date or month will be determined at a later time,” Lewis said Friday. He added that, as he understands it, speed monitoring equipment will be installed first at school zones that have particular problems with speeding.
The speed monitoring equipment will be active from 30 minutes before the beginning of the school day until 30 minutes after school is released.
Fines of $100 will be issued automatically to the registered owner of vehicles caught speeding by the equipment. (The owner would be able to appeal the fine if the driver of the vehicle is not the registered owner.)
The county will receive $75 of that fine; another $25 will go to Optotraffic, the company contracted by the sheriff’s office to install and operate the equipment. If Optotraffic successfully retrieves a fine that has been sent to collections, the company will receive an additional $10 of the fine.
Because Optotraffic will install and operate the cameras, “There are no direct setup or maintenance costs” for the county, Gallehr explained.
Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) was the only one to express any concern over the proposal. While he emphasized he supported the idea of the ordinance as a way to improve safety in school zones, Butler, a former sheriff’s deputy, asked if the collections process would put undue strain on the sheriff’s office and county staff. “I just want to be sure … we’re not spending more money chasing that fine [than we collect in revenue],” he said.
Gallehr acknowledged collections may be difficult in the case of out-of-state drivers or with vehicles using farm-use tags.
Sheriff Bob Mosier briefly addressed supervisors, reassuring them that the collections process “wouldn’t put any additional burden on the county attorney or staff.” If the collections process proved not to be cost-effective, he added, Optotraffic could be contracted for that task.
The county ordinance requires a “conspicuous sign” informing drivers of the presence of a speed camera be placed at each school zone. Additionally, a 30-day grace period will be implemented after each speed camera is installed. Aside from the fine, a violation caught by a traffic camera would not be considered a traffic conviction for the purposes of a person’s driving record or insurance.
Optotraffic was one of three companies interviewed for the contract, Gallehr told supervisors in response to a question from Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District), who said he had gotten emails from other companies interested in applying for the contract. Gallehr emphasized the ordinance itself does not specify a particular company be used for the program or the percentage of the $100 fine the company receives as a fee.
Although a public hearing was held before the vote, the only speaker was a representative of a speed-camera company who wanted to be considered for the Fauquier County contract. Supervisors did not address the request during the meeting.
The ordinance applies to established school zones in Fauquier County but does not apply to the school zones within the towns of Warrenton, Remington and The Plains unless those town councils passed similar ordinances. Supervisors Granger, Butler and Trumbo each said Thursday they would reach out to the councils of the incorporated towns in their respective districts to gauge interest in establishing similar ordinances in those towns.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
