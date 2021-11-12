You have permission to edit this article.
Supervisors approve multiuse industrial building in Marshall Service District

photo_ft_news_Marshall Business Center-1_20211021.jpg

The existing “Marshall Business Center” is located at 4491 Whiting Road. A similar, slightly larger building is proposed for an adjoining lot.

 Times Staff Photo/Coy Ferrell

Supervisors unanimously approved a rezoning application Nov. 10, clearing the way for a 130,000-square-foot multiuse light industrial building to be constructed along Whiting Road in the Marshall Service District.

“I am very glad to get this across the finish line,” said Marshall District Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel. “It’s going to be a great addition to our 17/66 Business Park.”

Chantilly-based Pruitt Corporation built a 110,000 square foot building, called the Marshall Business Center, in 2019 on a lot at the western edge of the 17/66 Business Park industrial area; it is currently used as a distribution center for two companies.

The company now intends to build a slightly larger building, dubbed the Marshall Business Center II, on an adjoining 12-acre lot. Public hearings were held in October and November, but no members of the public chose to speak.

Download PDF photo_ft_news_Marshall Business Center map_20211021.pdf

