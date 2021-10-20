Supervisors approve Midland asphalt plant

The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 Oct. 14 to approve a special exception permit for an asphalt plant in the Midland Service District. The applicant, Allan Myers, Inc., could begin construction within six to nine months, according to the Fauquier Department of Community Development.
The plant will be constructed on roughly 18 acres of industrially zoned property near the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport. The company’s proposal, according to a community development report, includes a 1.5-acre plant complex and nearly 10 acres for the storage of raw materials. Once constructed, the report said, the plant could operate 24 hours per day and produce up to 300 tons of asphalt per hour at maximum capacity.
During peak season, June through October, trucks from the plant would make an average of 414 daily trips, according to company estimates. Maximum capacity for the plant would be 720 daily trips.
The plant has faced substantial resistance from area residents, primarily over traffic concerns. When the Allan Myers application went before the board of supervisors last month, county officials received hundreds of public comments opposing the plant. At that point, supervisors voted to defer the final vote, pending a review of the plant’s potential traffic impact.
The application was subsequently amended to address the traffic issues. According to the final resolution passed by supervisors, traffic generated by the plant’s operation will be limited to 450 trips per day; the company will be required to conduct traffic assessments of the plant’s access roads after one year and three years of operation. After several supervisors spoke of the need to improve roads in the Midland area — particularly the intersection of Catlett Road (Va. 28) and Midland Road -- Allan Myers committed $500,000 toward funding area road improvements.
The special exception permit will be valid for five years.
“We’ve got a service district here … traffic is going to be an issue almost no matter what,” said Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District). “We need to look for solutions to the traffic issue if we want to fill in this industrial zoning.”
Several supervisors have suggested applying for Smart Scale funding through VDOT to make improvements to the intersection of Germantown Road and Catlett Road (Va. 28). Such improvements could cost as much as $8 million, according to community development, and would take at least eight years to complete.
“[Route] 28 is not going to get better – it’s going to get worse,” said Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel (Marshall District). “We need to be thinking ahead … and the money is a good start.”
At the Oct. 14 public hearing, Greg Ashwell, a local attorney representing Allan Myers, took issue with the five-year term limit of the special exception permit. Granting the permit on a temporary basis, he argued, adds a level of uncertainty that’s not ideal for such a large operation.
“We’re talking about millions of dollars of investment that may be only good for five years,” said Ashwell. “A five-year window on a project like this makes financing essentially impossible … [the permit] vanishes like Cinderella at twelve o’clock.”
But Trumbo said that the five-year term limit was a “level of comfort” that the supervisors needed to approve the application. The five-year “deadline,” Trumbo continued, would ensure that Allan Myers complies with all the county’s provisions.
After the five-year term expires, Allan Myers would have to file an application for renewal that would go before the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors for approval, said county attorney Tracy Gallehr.
Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) was the sole vote against the asphalt plant. Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run) recused himself from the vote; his employer, Smith-Midland, Corp., does business with Allan Myers.
Reach Liam Bowman at lbowman@fauquier.com
