This story was updated Friday, April 15 with new information.
After weeks of delay amid continuing uncertainty about some state revenue sources, Fauquier County supervisors unanimously passed a $404 million budget Thursday that includes the lowest real estate tax rate in 13 years. Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel (Marshall District) called it “one of the hardest budgets we’ve ever had to work on.”
At 90.3 cents per $100 of assessed value, the tax on real estate is 3 cents lower than originally proposed and 9 cents lower than last year’s rate. The tax rate on personal property has also been slashed by more than one fourth, with increased taxes on business property and a new meals tax helping to make up the difference.
Because the value of real estate has risen significantly since 2017, the last time those values were reassessed before the current cycle, the average homeowner’s real estate tax bill will still be about $390 more this year even with the reduced rate, although the reduction in the personal property tax rate will help lessen some of that impact. Each penny on the tax rate costs the average homeowner $46 per year, according to the county budget office.
The 90.3-cent rate was made possible largely by an analysis of the county’s tax-break program for low-income elderly residents. Supervisors had last met to discuss the budget March 29, when a majority expressed support for lowering the tax rate to roughly 91 cents. But since then, Commissioner of the Revenue Eric Maybach analyzed the impact of the program; that analysis found that the number of program participants this year will be significantly less than last year, accounting for $1.4 million in revenue not anticipated in earlier budget proposals.
Supervisors had also delayed finalizing the budget because state legislators continue to debate the fate of the tax on groceries and other revenue streams that could have major financial implications for local governments and school divisions. Repealing the grocery tax — a key campaign promise of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) — and a new state mandate on retirement funds leave a $3.2 million hole in Fauquier County’s revenue. But with no immediate resolution on the grocery tax issue expected in Richmond, the county budget passed Thursday assumes that the grocery tax will be repealed, leaving local real estate owners making up the difference.
Still, after several revisions that cut some major spending items out of the original proposed budget, supervisors were upbeat about the implications of the final draft and called the final product a result of good-faith negotiation and compromise.
“With the budget, we have the opportunity to make everybody unhappy. It just seems to be the nature of the beast,” acknowledged Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District). But, he said, “I will vote for the budget because I think we got to a reasonable spot — not perfect, because not everyone is going to agree on that.” His reserved harsh words for state lawmakers in Richmond, however, criticizing them for failing to act on a state budget and, more specifically, for threatening to take away revenue from local governments. “The state has put us in a rotten situation,” he said.
Board Chairman Chris Granger (Center District) added his thanks to county residents who shared their feedback about the budget process with him and other supervisors. “You all have spoken to me at Home Depot, at the grocery store, on walks past my house … and when I think back and think about the past 2 ½ months and toiling over this budget … you really have made your opinion heard and like Mr. Trumbo said, we have to act — and we have to act on behalf of our community,” even as questions remain about the state budget.
“The democratic process,” Granger added, “is alive and well in Fauquier County. And I’m grateful for it.”
‘Responsible increases’
After two months of county budget talks that have at times delved deep into the details of everything from employee benefits to used car values, supervisors made a point Thursday to highlight the bigger picture. “I think we finally came to a budget that is well-balanced and invest in the things that are important for the county going forward, while trying to maintain an affordable rate for our citizens,” summarized McDaniel.
The budget passed Thursday, for instance, will put county-employed first responders on a stepped pay scale, resulting in average 5% raises and guaranteed yearly increases going forward. That’s something that the county’s fire chief, sheriff and firefighters’ union have said will make it easier to recruit and retain employees. Referring to the average real estate tax bill increase for county homeowners, Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) said that, “for $34 a month, taxpayers are hopefully keeping our firefighter turnover low, our law enforcement turnover low.”
Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District) elaborated that Fauquier County has often invested money in training young first responders, only to lose them to higher-paying localities in Northern Virginia. The stepped pay scale, he said, “goes a long way in trying to solve that problem.”
The budget will also increase the minimum wage for county employees to $15 per hour and give all county employees — outside of first responders — a flat 5% raise. County Administrator Paul McCulla said, for instance, that failing to raise wages could have resulted in rolling closures of the county’s remote trash-collection facilities due to staffing shortages.
Granger pointed to the revised capital spending plan, which supervisors overhauled last month, that eliminates a planned courthouse project and instead accelerates major projects like the construction of a fire station in Bealeton, renovations to three other fire stations, the construction of a central library, improvements to the Central Sports Complex and a host of major repairs to school buildings. The last item, expected to cost $50 million, would require a referendum.
"Some of these enhancements we discussed are a huge improvement county wide,” said Trumbo, “These are all responsible increases. These are things we need to have.”
“We’re definitely accomplishing a lot and I think staff has done a fantastic job scrubbing this,” added Gerhardt.
School funding still uncertain
Besides the fate of the grocery tax, the major question mark remaining concerns the school board’s insistence that teachers receive average 13% raises this year, even if that means slashing some school programs and instituting a hiring freeze. The school division had requested an additional $7.6 million this year in local tax revenue that would go toward funding those raises. But that request represented about 5 cents on the real estate tax rate, and supervisors have stood firm on their commitment to pass a budget with the lowest tax rate feasible.
Limited good news for the school division came late last month, when the budget office announced that providing health care to school employees will cost $1.5 million less than initially expected. But that will only go so far toward providing the substantial raises that school board members have insisted are necessary to avoid losing more teachers to Northern Virginia localities.
If the General Assembly changes course and retains the grocery tax — something that county officials said Thursday is unlikely — that $2.5 million could be allocated to the school division, putting the school board much closer to its funding goal. “The board intends to pass any revenue seen from the grocery tax or its replacement to the school division for the next two years,” Granger clarified on Friday.
Is tax payers need to know how much these “first responders” lawsuit settlements have cost the tax payers.
