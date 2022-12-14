Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We have something for everyone! Click 'View all rates' below to see our online subscription options. Already know which subscription you'd like? Click 'Get Started' to proceed.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Digital Access Only - 1 Year
|$49.90
|for 365 days
|Digital Access Pass - 1 Day Pass
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|Print & Digital Access - 1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 last week to approve a zoning application from Columbia Gas to build a new natural gas point of delivery facility on Riley Road east of Warrenton. A similar facility has been located about 1,000 feet away for more than five decades, but neighbors argued that Columbia couldn’t be trusted to build a new facility to safe standards.
Supervisors Holder Trumbo (Scott District) and Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District) opposed the resolution.
Columbia serves more than 1,600 homes, businesses and other institutions — including two public schools — from the existing facility but says that the existing POD’s age means that its safety and reliability could begin to deteriorate in the coming years. The TransCanada natural gas pipeline runs along Riley Road provides the gas for Columbia customers.
(1) comment
A necessary decision to ensure the safety of Rock Springs Residents!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.