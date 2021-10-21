Supervisors again delay vote on religious venue zoning amendment

County supervisors have again put off voting on a proposed amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance that is intended to bring the approval process for large religious facilities in line with the process for non-religious buildings of the same scale.
Supervisors agreed at their Oct. 14 meeting to amend the proposed language to clarify the county’s preference that large facilities of any type be built within service districts. Initially, the proposed amendment included a provision that religious buildings exceeding 10,000 square feet should be built on at least 10 acres.
Currently, “places of worship” – regardless of scale — constructed in the county must obtain a special zoning permit, which is reviewed and either approved or denied by a vote of the Fauquier County Board of Zoning Appeals. Members of that board are appointed by a circuit court judge and are not accountable to any elected officials. The zoning board has little latitude to impose conditions on an application beyond what is specifically laid out in the county’s existing zoning laws or its comprehensive plan.
The proposed zoning amendment would keep that approval process the same for “places of worship” applications of a smaller scale. But for religious venues exceeding 10,000 square feet or 300 seats, the amendment would require applicants to obtain a special exception permit, which must undergo a review and vote by the Fauquier County Planning Commission (whose members are appointed by the board of supervisors) and county supervisors themselves.
Although the minimum acreage requirement was “clearly waivable,” as one supervisor put it, during the special exception process, the updated proposed language eliminates the minimum acreage requirement entirely for religious facilities proposed in service districts.
“If a group just sits down and reads and sees that 10 acres … they might immediately start looking for property in a rural area even if they might only need an acre in a service district,” said Board Chairman Chris Granger (Center District) last week. Rural areas would require a larger plot of land because there is no established infrastructure present – public water or parking, for instance — outside of service districts.
The minimum acreage requirement “certainly makes sense to me outside of service districts,” said Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District), “but it doesn’t make sense to me in growth areas.”
Because the language of the proposed ordinance has been changed, the county is legally required to conduct another public hearing on the matter; a hearing will be held Nov. 11 at the supervisors’ next meeting.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
